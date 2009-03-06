Do I need a PLLC?

March 6, 2009 min read

While a PLLC can't shield you from malpractice, it can shield you (personally) from other kinds of lawsuits and judgments. For example, if a patient comes into your office, trips over a chair, and smashes her head on the floor, that's not an issue of malpractice -- that's an issue of personal injury.If you're not operating as a limited liability entity, any judgment can be levied against you personally. Similarly, if you order several acupuncture tables and don't pay for them, that's a business debt for which you'll be held personally liable without having a PLLC in place. While the decision is ultimately yours, you may want to speak to your accountant, insurance broker and business attorney to properly identify the risks and costs.