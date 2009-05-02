Should the board of directors of a non-profit keep detailed executive minutes?

May 2, 2009 min read

Minutes of the meetings of the board of directors are an important part of good not-for-profit governance. The absence of minutes concerning a significant decision or insufficient minutes can provide fodder in the course of a lawsuit against a not-for-profit organization.Minutes should not be an exact transcript of the meeting but should provide enough information to reflect that the board gave appropriate consideration to the issues. Minutes should include a recitation of the date/time/place of the meeting, whether notice was given (or waived), whether the meeting is a regular or special one, naming everyone who attended (and whether that provided a quorum), actions taken (and an outline of the discussion for significant issues) and voting on the issue.As you already have an attorney, ask him/her to guide you as to minute-taking best practices. Or, there may be local organizations like Governance Matters (based in New York -- see www.governancematters.org) that provide workshops and seminars on best practices for non-profits.