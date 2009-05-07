How do I sell online ad space to customers in other states?

May 7, 2009 min read

With the internet you can easily get scads of business leads by Googling for them. I'd also suggest finding out the names of the Chambers of Commerce in the areas you want to be doing business in. In many cases their membership data can be tapped into from their website.I'd also send a press release to the local business newspaper covering your geographic footprint, as editorial can help to give name recognition and a comfort factor when you call. You might want to buy a few ads in those business papers and in the online versions of the regional daily newspapers in the areas you want to cover as well.