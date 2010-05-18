Finance

Are there any tax credits available for installing energy-efficient windows at my business?

Guest Writer
Head of Financial Partnerships, Xero Americas
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Nice job on being proactive and replacing your windows to save on those energy costs. Unfortunately, the government does not have a specific energy tax credit for businesses that replace their windows for more energy-efficient ones, as you have done.

Though, the government does have this type of energy tax credit for homeowners and it is 30 percent of the project cost or up to $1,500--but it is not for businesses.

Since you own a restaurant you will be hard pressed to find a government energy tax credit for your business, but you may find this list on the IRS website to be helpful.

Also, if you are interested in other tax credits available to businesses there is the Work Opportunity Tax Credit. This tax credit is issued to employers that hire individuals unable to gain employment because of significant barriers. Generally, the tax credit is 40 percent of the first $6,000 in first year wages or $2,400.

Good luck and continue working on being green. Every bit helps.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Finance

Should You Take Out a Personal Loan for Your Business?

Finance

Term Loans vs. Lines of Credit: Which One Is Right for Your Business?

Finance

Organize Your Small-Business Finances With These 7 Steps