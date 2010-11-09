Finance

When converting from an IRA to a Roth, do I have to file self-employment tax?

Guest Writer
Head of Financial Partnerships, Xero Americas
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
The Roth IRA conversion is a great opportunity but it is really important to understand the mechanics of the process and the economics as applied to your specific financial situation.

To directly answer your question, the conversion of the IRA to a Roth IRA will not trigger any self-employment taxes. In addition, if you convert in 2010 you can essentially get an interest free loan from the government. The income tax from the conversion is not payable until you file 2011 and 2012 returns -- half in each year.

Keep in mind that there are so many variables to consider so it is nearly impossible to quantify whether there is an advantage to convert or not without having all of the facts.

I would strongly recommend that you do some scenario analysis comparing what tax bracket you are in now and what you think you might be when you begin taking distributions. Apply those assumptions to a Roth conversion now, verses keeping the funds in a traditional IRA or any other option you are considering.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Finance

Should You Take Out a Personal Loan for Your Business?

Finance

Term Loans vs. Lines of Credit: Which One Is Right for Your Business?

Finance

Organize Your Small-Business Finances With These 7 Steps