What type of business insurance do I need?

Regardless of your form of business entity, having business insurance provides another important level of protection. There are various kinds of business insurance that you will want to consider.First of all, there's general liability insurance, which protects against claims for personal injuries or property damage in your virtual office space. Depending on the range of services you may be providing to your virtual office customers, there's also professional liability insurance which addresses errors or negligence that you (or your employees) may commit in providing services.As a business owner, your state may have requirements for the kinds of insurance that have to be in place for your employees -- such as workers compensation, disability, and the like.Because the amount of coverage you may need in the premiums you will pay can vary widely, you'd be well advised to speak with a business insurance broker who can help you map out a plan for solid coverage.