Franchises

How Can I Determine if a Franchise Will be a Good Fit for Me?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
These are three great questions so let's take them one at a time.

First, there are many important steps you'll take when investigating any franchise but the three most important are: 1) contacting the company directly to receive its franchise information including the federal mandated disclosure document (the FDD), 2) carefully reviewing all of the information you receive to make sure it sounds like a business you are interested in, and 3) calling a number of the existing franchisees to learn much more about the franchise business from their perspective.

Second, the size of the franchise system isn't nearly as important as other factors, unless it is a new brand. You should focus on a franchise that has at least some track record of success with other new franchisees if you want to minimize your risk.

Third, the fit is critical. This is the most common mistake that people make -- they fall in love with the product or service of a franchise and purchase it only to figure out later that the business is not a good fit for their skills or temperament.

Each of these topics is covered in much greater detail in articles that I've written for Entrepreneur and that are archived in the Franchise section of their website so you can get much more extensive answers there. Good luck in your search.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Franchises

This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Franchises

Our Top 10 Franchise Categories for 2019

Franchises

Why These Garment Industry Vets Left Their Business to Become Early-Education Franchisees