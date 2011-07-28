Growth Strategies

How Do I Re-Start My Business?

Starting over can be smart, but also difficult. There's no set formula that applies. There are a lot of different ways to get there, but nothing is certain, nothing comes without risk and nothing is automatic.

Finding a new manager is a good idea -- especially someone who is knowledgeable and has experience. But the right person might be hard to motivate, meaning it will cost money, which means more risk. There's no guarantee.

Another good idea is to develop a business plan. I write about that a lot here, where I write a column on business plan coaching. You can see suggestions, tips, outlines and more.

A business plan doesn't have to be a big document like a term paper -- it can be a short collection of steps, objectives, projections, market strategy, programs and so on. Most importantly, it can help you take a fresh look and see the business from a different angle.

