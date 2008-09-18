You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

At what point do I buy inventory for an online business?

By Brad Sugars

entrepreneur daily

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I am in the process of trying to get an online business going. When do I buy inventory (I intend to buy from wholesalers to sell online)? Do I order products and then get them on the site, or should I get the site up using manufacturers' photography? I have considering dropshipping, but I don't think the vendors will be particularly amenable out of the gate.

Get the website up first, and as long as your margins are good, you can allow for extra delivery time upfront, as long as you let your customers know when they can expect to receive their orders.

If you are concerned about this, you could pre-order the top two or three items you think will sell most and have those on hand, but keep in mind that the whole idea behind many online ventures is to keep a limited amount of stock on hand.

That said, continue looking for a good drop-shipper you can work with. There are many who would be amenable. Just make sure you can
keep your margins where they need to be, and that you are not paying retail for something that should be priced wholesale or better.

All the best.
Brad Sugars

Brad Sugars is the founder and chairman of ActionCOACH. As an entrepreneur, author and business coach, he has owned and operated more than two dozen companies including his main company, ActionCOACH, which has more than 1,000 offices in 34 countries.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Dollar Tree Is Raising Its Price Cap to $7: 'The Macro Environment Has Gotten in Our Way'

The discount chain's cap was most recently raised to $5 last June.

By Emily Rella
By Emily Rella
Thought Leaders

These Are the Five Attributes of Highly Successful and Happy People

If you'd like to be happier or more successful this year, then ask yourself if you're truly exuding these five attributes. The happiest and most successful people I know execute on these game-changers exceptionally well.

By Amy M Chambers
Side Hustle

This Once Single Mom Had Negative $1,500 in Her Bank Account Before She Started a Lucrative Side Hustle — and Earned $100,000 Within 1 Year

Dixie Bagley did a friend a favor — and it turned into a high-paying business opportunity.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Apple Is Reportedly Eyeing the Home Robot Space After Scrapping Its 10-Year Electric Car Project

The project is still in its early research phase, insiders said.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.