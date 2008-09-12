Is a letter of credit from our bank enough to start a freight broker business?

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Should our banker fill out the necessary form with the letter of credit, or are we required to have a bondsperson handle it after we receive the letter of credit?

It's not clear what form you�re talking about, as this is a business that requires a number of different forms.



There's a lot that goes into starting a freight broker business, not the least of which is ensuring that you have a substantial enough line of credit to be able to pay your carriers even before you're paid by the shippers.



Make sure you surround yourself with a solid team of advisors--for insurance, record-keeping (the Code of Federal Regulations specifies the records you need to maintain), legal issues and, especially, banking. They should be able to help you create a smooth system for operations.