Should I go door-to-door to other businesses to promote my business?
I have a new cleaning service. Do you think the owners of the businesses will get angry because I am soliciting?If you approach your door-to-door visits as an introductory call, with the intent of asking to schedule a convenient time for a brief phone call or face-to-face meeting at a later date, you may be able to minimize or diffuse a business owner's anger.
That said, many businesses post "No Soliciting" signs at their front doors, so those places require a different tact. You can try cold calling those leads and doing a direct mail piece, but you are apt to have better luck attending local networking functions. Whether it's a Chamber of Commerce or trade association event or business expo, all are great places to meet prospective clients face-to-face. In those venues, the attendees are all there to look for business-building connections, resources and prospects, so they will be more open to hearing about your services.
Practice a short and memorable pitch, making sure to listen to the folks you connect with, and you'll make a great impression!
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
This Founder Took Her Jewelry Blog From Side Hustle to Multimillion-Dollar Company. Here's How She Made The Clear Cut.
-
Forget Pride Month. Here's When You Should Actually Be Marketing to LGBTQ Consumers.
-
This Black Founder Was Gaslit By Her Doctor During Pregnancy. The Experience Drove Her to Create a Community for Expectant Moms.
-
How to Tell If Someone Is Manipulating You Based on Their Body Language
-
This Duo Struck Franchise Gold With Drybar. Now They're Out to Conquer an Entirely New Industry.
-
10 Keys to Avoiding Bad Client Experiences
-
Feel Awkward? Struggle to Make Friends? This Founder Wants to Fix Your Social Anxiety.