Want to Start an Investment Company? Go it Alone First.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

My goal is to start an investment and holdings company. I am interested in focusing on venture capital, growth capital and asset management. How do I obtain the necessary training and knowledge of the industry?

My first reaction here is to ask if you have any background in the industry. One option is to invest for your own account, develop a successful track record in so doing, and then with that track record in hand seek out investors for your fund or holding company. Another alternative is to obtain a position at an investment bank or investment fund and work your way up, gaining experience the old-fashioned way. This progression will be slow but mentorship from those who have done it before and can show you the ropes will be invaluable.

