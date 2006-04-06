7 Ways to Milk Your Media Coverage

Get the most out of your publicity, long after you've left the spotlight.

April 6, 2006 4 min read

Congratulations! You've just grabbed the media's attention with an intriguing press release; now you're on your way to achieving your public relations goals.

But don't stop here. There's lots more you can do after you've received media coverage. Here are some ways to capitalize on this great exposure:

1. Put a link to the story on your website. If you haven't already, place a section on your website called "Press," or "Media," and include the link there (the media outlet generally has the story on their website). Or, you can include this information in your "About Us" section. Here's why it's important to include this information on your site:

People are busy and may miss the story when it originally comes out; this way, it's available to everyone all the time.

It allows other media outlets to learn about you and consider featuring you in other stories.

This coverage continually increases your credibility and reputation.

You can also include it in your newsletter or e-mail your house list with the link to the story. Most clients, prospects and friends are happy to read the good news that you've received media coverage.

As you may know, it's illegal to reprint the story on your website unless you get permission from the media outlet. That's why I suggest a link. If there's no link available, and you want to include the story, you'll need to get permission from the media outlet.

2. Include media coverage in your printed marketing materials. A while back, I walked into a vendor's office and was given a very thick folder of information about his company, including copies of media coverage he had received. Was I impressed? You bet--not only as a PR person but as a potential client. I knew that if the company had received that much positive media coverage, it was most likely a reputable company.

3. Frame your great media coverage for others to see. Almost every restaurant frames a (good) review and hangs it up proudly for others to see. Some businesses also do that, but not enough. If you have an office that others visit, they'll be impressed by a story or stories about your business. And one more thing: Get it framed and printed by an expert. Don't do it yourself--it's worth the small cost to have the story look as professional as possible.

4. Mention it to others. The next time someone asks how you're doing, or what's new, you'll have a great answer: "I'm doing great because my company was just covered in XYZ."

Here are some other ways you can tell others about it:

During introductions in a professional association meeting

In "leads" groups

In your introduction by the group's presenter, if you're speaking to a group

In speeches, if you can work it into the speech

5. Send it to your local newspaper. If you've received coverage from a national media outlet, chances are your local newspaper--especially the business section--will be interested in the story.

6. Send it to your alumni magazine. Most college alumni magazines have small staffs and are eager for information on alumni. Sending your article to the alumni magazine may garner you either a small article or could result in the magazine doing a larger feature on your business. There's a double bonus here: If you get published in the alumni magazine, you're likely to hear from some long-lost friends, as well as get contacted by some potential (alumni) clients.

7. Send it to your hometown newspaper. While you may have moved to another place, the fact that you once lived or worked in an area gives you a local tie-in. Again, the newspaper may briefly mention you, or decide to do a larger piece. And, it can also connect you to old friends and new prospects!

Remember: Publicity is a gift that keeps on giving, and many benefits of publicity coverage can come well after the initial media coverage. Sure, it may take a little extra work on your part, but once you've maximized your PR coverage, you can count on getting more business.