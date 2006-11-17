Start a Home Party Business

This traditional business idea is fresh once again as a new generation of sellers open their homes for direct sales.

November 17, 2006 3 min read

It's a party at your home--or better yet, at someone else's. Customers socialize, and you make money. Need more convincing?

Home parties now account for roughly 29 percent of the nearly $30 billion in U.S. direct sales, and 13.6 million Americans bought or sold goods from home in 2004. Direct sellers are hawking everything from organic gardening supplies to wine. Some are even hosting virtual parties online. And the numbers are growing, according to Amy Robinson of the Direct Selling Association in Washington, DC. "The majority of companies coming into [the] DSA are party plan companies," she says. "In a lot of cases, they are smaller, newer companies started by entrepreneurs from their basements."

Andrew Shure (below) is one of them. Nationwide, he has 1,300 consultants selling Shure Pets pet products, and he predicts he'll have 2,800 by the end of 2007. "The only requirement at Shure Pets is a passion for pets," says Shure, 43, who launched the Chicago-based business in 2003 and projects sales of $1 million for 2006. Another example is Newburyport, Massachusetts-based Anna William, which lets customers design their own handbags. Kristen Lee, 29, launched the million-dollar company in 2003 with Keek Bielby, 57; Rani Chase, 36; and Erin Hornyak, 33--and already has 125 consultants nationwide.

Be sure to thoroughly research any company you're considering, and make sure you love the products. As Robinson says, "It's no fun to sell something you're not interested in."

Getting Started

Hanging out at a party and selling stuff might sound like easy money. But there's more to it than that: