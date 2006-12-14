Growth Strategies

Protecting Your Business's Name

Don't want some other business to steal your company name? Here's how to guard against that.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You've invested serious time and effort coming up with a unique name for your business, and you want to be sure you've done everything you can to protect it. But are there legal steps you can take to do that?

Absolutely. If yours is the first business to use the name, you can protect it so that no one else can use it without your prior permission. And the proper way to protect a business name from use by others is to register it as a trade name.

A trade name is one of several intangibles you have that the law refers to as "intellectual property." Simply put, intellectual property is something that's created by the human mind such as an idea, an invention, a unique name, and artistic and literary expressions. Intellectual property law is the system of federal and state laws enacted to allow the creator of some form of intellectual property to protect and limit its use so that the creator can maximize the financial gain from the property.

There are various types of intellectual property, each with its own legal method for protecting it:

  • Patent law concerns the protection of mental creations such as inventions. Patentable creations included zippers, drugs, Velcro, even the various Ronco devices sold on late night infomercials.
  • Copyright law gives protection to the creations of authors, composers, artists and computer programmers, among others, and covers books, music, speeches, magazines, newspapers, films, plays, songs, art, software, websites, and more.
  • Trade secret law protects confidential business information such as recipes, manufacturing processes, magic tricks, and medical and perfume formulations.
  • Trademark law protects brand names, designs, logos, sounds and so forth that are associated with certain products or services. For instance, the name "Xerox" refers to a brand of photocopiers, the name "Blockbuster" is a trade name for a video rental service, and the design of an apple used by the Apple computer brand is a logo, all of which are protected by trademark law.

Trademark law may also protect names under which a company or person does business. Proctor & Gamble is a trade name associated with a particular business, and "Ivory" is a trademark of Proctor & Gamble since it's a brand name associated with a certain type of soap manufactured and sold by that company. Chevrolet is both a trade name that refers to the motor company as well as a trademark that refers to an automobile brand.

Generally, the steps you'll need to take to trademark your business name include the following:

  1. Do a trade name search on the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office website to make sure it's not too similar to an existing trade name.
  2. Complete and file (in paper or online) with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office either an "Intent to Use Application" or an "Application for Mark in Use," depending on whether you've begun using the trade name yet.
  3. Use the trade name in commerce as required.
  4. Await action by the Patent and Trademark Office. They'll contact you and advise you whether a patent or trademark already exists and whether your application was correctly filed.
  5. Upon acceptance of your application, your trade name will be published in the Official Gazette of the Patent and Trademark Office, publicizing the fact that you've been granted a trademark.
  6. Protect your trade name by timely renewals of your trademark for that name, consistently use the designations "TM" or "R" immediately following each use of your trade name to give notice of your registration, and stop infringers from using your name by sending the abuser a cease-and-desist letter and filing suit, if necessary.

Putting your name on a store sign or on employees' T-shirts isn't enough to protect your trade name from use by others. If your business name is unique and hasn't been used or registered by someone else, it may qualify for protection under the trademark laws of the United States as well as the trademark laws of your particular state. If you haven't taken any steps to protect your name, now's the time to get started.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Growth Strategies

How to Run a 6-Figure Freelance Business in 20 Hours a Week

Growth Strategies

3 Social-Intelligence Methods for Building Strong Stakeholder Relationships

Growth Strategies

3 Critical Sales Touch Points to Grow Your Business