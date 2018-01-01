Jeffrey Steinberger

Jeffrey Steinberger is a veteran trial attorney and the founder and senior partner of The Law Offices of Jeffrey W. Steinberger , a Professional Corporation in Beverly Hills, California. He is also a renowned celebrity attorney, TV legal commentator and analyst, federally appointed SEC arbitrator and professor of law.

More From Jeffrey Steinberger

Need to Register a Fictitious Business Name?
Growth Strategies

Need to Register a Fictitious Business Name?

Probably. The process is simple, the benefits tangible, so make sure you're covered.
3 min read
Can I Operate my Business as a Non-Profit?
Growth Strategies

Can I Operate my Business as a Non-Profit?

Probably not, but it's important to understand exactly what one is.
3 min read
How to Search for Existing Patents
Starting a Business

How to Search for Existing Patents

Before you spend a lot of time an energy creating the next big thing, use a patent search to make sure it hasn't already been done.
2 min read
Recovering Business Losses From Criminal Activity
Growth Strategies

Recovering Business Losses From Criminal Activity

It's not always easy, but you've got options.
3 min read
Sharing the Cost of Business
Growth Strategies

Sharing the Cost of Business

Labor laws vary from state to state when it comes to passing along certain business expenses to your employees. Be sure to know when and where it's legal to do so.
3 min read
Taking Out a Reverse Mortgage
Growth Strategies

Taking Out a Reverse Mortgage

For senior citizen entrepreneurs that own a home, a reverse mortgage could provide the financing you need during difficult times. But beware.
3 min read
Pay Discrimination Developments
Growth Strategies

Pay Discrimination Developments

Find out how a recent Supreme Court decision affects your company now and what to expect in the future.
4 min read
Control in a General Partnership
Growth Strategies

Control in a General Partnership

When you're in business with partners, make sure your agreement covers how much control each person has.
4 min read
Religion and the Workplace
Growth Strategies

Religion and the Workplace

Know what accommodations you're legally required to make when employees need time off work for religious observances.
4 min read
Your Right to Employee E-Mail
Growth Strategies

Your Right to Employee E-Mail

If you want to access employee e-mail and computer usage, make sure you're clear about your rights from the start.
3 min read
Finding the Right Lawyer
Growth Strategies

Finding the Right Lawyer

Can one attorney handle all your needs? Here's what our expert has to say.
3 min read
New Discrimination Guidelines
Growth Strategies

New Discrimination Guidelines

Make sure you're current on the new EEOC guidelines prohibiting discrimination against workers with caregiver responsibilities.
3 min read
Are Noncompete Agreements Valid?
Growth Strategies

Are Noncompete Agreements Valid?

If you want to prevent employees from leaving to work for a competitor, a noncompete agreement may not be your best bet.
3 min read
Employee or Independent Contractor?
Growth Strategies

Employee or Independent Contractor?

Here's how to determine which type of worker you have and whether you're liable for their actions.
3 min read
The Insurance Your Business Needs
Growth Strategies

The Insurance Your Business Needs

Confused about which types of insurance you need? Here are some that you shouldn't overlook.
4 min read
