Location Worksheet
Answer the following questions by indicating whether it is a strength ( S ) or weakness ( W ) of the potential site as it relates to your business. Once you have completed a work sheet for each prospective location, compare the relative strengths and weaknesses of each site to determine the value of each to the success of your business.
Is the facility located in an area zoned for your type of business?
Strength
Weakness
Is the facility large enough for your business?
Strength
Weakness
Does it meet your layout requirements?
Strength
Weakness
Are the exterior and interior of the building in a good state of repair?
Strength
Weakness
Are the lease terms and rent favorable?
Strength
Weakness
Will you have to make any leasehold improvements?
Strength
Weakness
Do the existing utilities meet your needs, or will you have to do any rewiring or plumbing work? Is ventilation adequate?
Strength
Weakness
Is the facility easily accessible to your potential clients or customers?
Strength
Weakness
Is there suitable parking, is it free or paid, and does this impact your business?
Strength
Weakness
If applicable, is there good access to public transportation?
Strength
Weakness
Can suppliers make deliveries conveniently at this location?
Strength
Weakness
Can you find a number of qualified employees in the area in which the facility is located?
Strength
Weakness
Is the location convenient to where you live?
Strength
Weakness
Is the facility consistent with the image you would like to maintain? Does it have "curb appeal"?
Strength
Weakness
Is there suitable space for exterior or interior signage, and will local ordinance permit the type of signage you want to install?
Strength
Weakness
Is the facility located in a safe neighborhood with a low crime rate? Will crime insurance be prohibitively expensive?
Strength
Weakness
Is exterior lighting in the area adequate to attract evening shoppers and make them feel safe?
Strength
Weakness
Are neighboring businesses likely to attract customers who will also patronize your business?
Strength
Weakness
Are there any competitors located close to the facility? If so, can you compete with them successfully?
Strength
Weakness
Do pedestrian and passing motorist traffic counts meet your requirements?
Strength
Weakness
Is the store located in an area comprised mainly of your target audience?
Strength
Weakness
Is the population density of the area sufficient for your sales needs?
Strength
Weakness
Is the trade area heavily dependent on seasonal business?
Strength
Weakness
If your business expands in the future, will the facility be able to accommodate this growth?
Strength
Weakness
