Top 5 Business Card Blunders

Avoid these mistakes that could ruin your branding efforts.

October 24, 2007 3 min read

Nothing is more important to making a good first branding impression than your business card. In addition to the information included, a card's look and feel also sends a strong message about your business. That's why I'm perplexed by the many poorly designed business cards I see these days. Just because you can log on to various websites, "design" and print cards for free, doesn't mean you should.

The cardinal rule to creating a good business card is to ensure that it reflects your company's image. From a branding perspective, this means it should match the look and feel of your logo. Yes, you want your card to be unique. Yes, you want people to remember you by it. But if you break the cardinal rule in pursuit of uniqueness, all people will remember seeing is an unusual business card. They won't remember your brand or its attributes.

So in the interest of sparing you a potential branding misstep, here are the top five blunders I've seen new companies make when creating their business cards:

If you're looking to make a lasting impression, don't cheapen your first impression. Build a better business card and you'll build a better business.