10 Things Customers Want On a Small-Business Web Site

April 2, 2008 8 min read

So you want your Web site to make you look big. More power to you.

But the business experts I talked to recently say small is cool with customers too. Small businesses, they say, have a personality, flavor, and sensibility that big businesses can't match. And when it comes to what you put on your Web site, they urge: Don't be afraid to tout your smallness.

"Small businesses can have more fun with their sites, more so than large corporations," says Alice Bredin, president of Bredin Business Information, a Cambridge, Mass., company that helps large business-to-business companies market themselves to small businesses. "A small-business site needs to include something that reflects the creativity and personality of its owner."

Maybe you're a couple working side-by-side in a spare bedroom, or a fourth-generation entrepreneur working to someday hand it over to a son or daughter. Maybe you're putting yourself through grad school. Or you operate from a remote site in the hinterlands and you use only recycled materials. Presented well on a home page and/or an "About Us" section, all of these may have unique selling points to customers.

"People want character; it has meaning," adds Kelly Cutler, chief executive of Marcel Media, a Chicago-based Web advisory firm. "How folksy you get depends on your industry." An attorney may not want to project an image of him or her working on a leather sofa with a dog curled up nearby. But that may work well for an artist or craftsperson, even an architect, Cutler and others say.

Who are you? Who's on your team?

Whatever your industry, "Tell your story online," Cutler says. Customers want to know who you are, and, if you lead a team, who is on it and what they do. "You must talk about the team," Bredin seconds. "When there is nothing [on your site] about who you are or who's on your team, people wonder about whether you are a good company to buy from."

