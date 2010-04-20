When to Outsource

5 tips for calculating the cost versus the benefit of contracting key business functions

April 20, 2010 6 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Michele Hanson-O'Reggio calls it the "lone ranger" mind-set: the tendency of small-business owners to assume they can and should handle all business functions in-house rather than pay to outsource those functions.

But Hanson-O'Reggio, founder of the small-business outsourcing and consulting firm Biz Success Partner, is one of many outsourcing and productivity experts to say that outsourcing, once seen as the sole purview of large corporations moving offices offshore, can save even the smallest businesses time and money.

In fact, Hanson-O'Reggio recommends entrepreneurs outsource non-essential functions almost immediately upon launching a business to let them focus on the functions they specialize in. "The expected return is greater than the investment," she says. She and other outsourcing experts offer the following tips for determining the expected return for your business.