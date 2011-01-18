Growth Strategies

Charting Your Path to Market Mastery

Six tips and tools to help discover your strengths and sharpen your skills.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Despite all the doom and gloom, some entrepreneurs are managing to make a significant amount of money during these tough economic times. What are they doing differently? These people have carved out a niche to differentiate themselves from competitors and become masters in their field.

How do you get on the road to mastery? According to Outliers: The Story of Success, authored by Malcolm Gladwell, it takes 10,000 hours of practice in a specific area to achieve true mastery. Here are six tips you can follow to help achieve mastery in your market -- no matter the size of your business.

1. Educate yourself. Learning happens in a variety of forums. Getting an MBA or other formal education might help open the door to some companies, but it's not a requirement to start your own business. Facebook, Apple, Microsoft and scores of other companies are filled with founders who don't have college degrees. They did, however, make a point to continue learning about their industries. Whether you enroll in a course on your topic area or work in that market, the key is to continuously deepen your knowledge and experience in your chosen field.

2. Focus on your signature strengths. If you can't figure out where to apply your considerable energy and talent, I suggest you get on the "signature" strength bandwagon. In researching character strengths and virtues, University of Michigan’s Christopher Peterson, PhD, and University of Pennsylvania’s Martin E.P. Seligman, PhD, found that people who operate in their signature strengths (their most significant character traits) were happier and more engaged in life and at work.

Peterson developed a survey that can help identify your top five strengths. It's a great start. Gallup also has a book to determine your true passions. If you take both tests, look for the trends. They'll either confirm what you already know or open a path that has been dormant.

3. Read. If you can find the time to read at least one book a month in your topic area, you will have more information than the vast majority of people in your chosen field. Audiobooks work, too, of course. No matter how you learn, what's most important is to stay informed.

4. Write. Start penning articles for trade magazines and professional associations in your area of expertise. There are a number of organizations looking for relevant content that provides expert advice and practical information. Writing also makes you sharper in your niche because you have to think about it differently.

5. Be a trendsetter. Once you're up to speed on the latest trends in your industry, form opinions -- all the better if they are sometimes counter to what's popular. Then, start a blog. But don't regurgitate what everyone else already knows. Be brave, share your views and don't worry about everyone agreeing with you. Mastery isn't for the faint of heart.

6. Speak. I speak around the world on the topic of effective performance with a focus on emotional management and neuroscience. It's a great way to make a living and an excellent way to teach and inspire large crowds. You have to know your topic inside-and-out, if you're going to open yourself up to a live crowd. To get started, check out your local chapter of the National Speakers Association.

It's the era of the niche. Delve deep into what you love to do. Learn more, think more, discuss more and teach more. Become the go-to person in your arena and you'll be well on your way to mastery.  

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Nicole Lapin
New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Growth Strategies

The Cognitive Tactics That Will Help Your Website Convert

Growth Strategies

Renewable Energy Is a Hot Spot for Startup and Investment Opportunities

Honey, I Shrunk The Cannabis