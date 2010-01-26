Six Lessons for Raising Money Now

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
min read
advani.jpgLooks like the theme for the day is demystifying business processes. In our first breakout session, Asheesh Advani delivered six lessons for how to raise money now.

Lesson #1: People who invest more than $25,000 are impatient.
A patient investor is much better than an impatient investor. You want patient investors because they'll allow you time to keep your promise and grow your business.

Lesson #2: Develop a fundraising plan just like a business plan.
 It's not fun, but it has to be done. To develop your plan make a list of prospects, plot your pitches (rework and refine), expand your prospect list and decide on a closing date for the funding round. Your success rate should be right around 25 percent; any more than that, and Advani says your prospect list is too long.

Lesson #3: Refine your kitchen table pitch.
It's much like an elevator pitch really. You want to educate, not sell. People don't invest in products, they invest in a dream. However, you have to present a tangible version of your product. Once they invest--before, even--you want to be clear about what happens if you are unable to pay back the money and provide options for both funding and repayment terms.

Lesson #4: Most businesses don't grow like a J-curve, so be careful with your forecasts.
Problem here is that most investors will want to see that J-curve growth. Handle this with care and by figuring out what factors have to be true for your business to represent the J-curve growth.

Lesson #5: Build your projections with costs first, then revenues.
The costs are actually easier to predict. If you beat your own projections in the first year, not only will your confidence go way up, so will the confidence of your investors. Make sure you update your projections quarterly.

Lesson #6: Take advantage of intermediaries--carefully!
There are lots of folks out there who make a business of connecting startups with investors. Be careful whom you trust so you don't waste your time and money. Warm referrals are the best way to get investors, so if the warm referrals aren't working, a blind introduction probably won't, either. Remember the first impression is extremely important, so it's a good idea to connect with an entrepreneur or former entrepreneur who has gone through the screening process successfully.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market