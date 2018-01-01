Kimberlee Morrison

Kimberlee Morrison is the startup and finance channel editor for Entrepreneur.com.

Gen-Y: Buck Up and Start a Business

How to Ditch the Cube
Pamela Slim, author of Cubicle Nation, wants to set you free. Consider her advice for opting out of corporate life.
5 min read
What You Need to Do Before You Pitch Investors

When Nature Calls
RunPee.com lets you, well, you know, during movies.
3 min read
21st Century Skills for a 21st Century Economy

A Silver Lining for Small-Business Financing?
Experts say money may be coming back to the market but not at pre-downturn levels.
4 min read
Six Lessons for Raising Money Now

The Mystique is Gone

Top Industries of the Decade

Verizon's Collaboration Center for Small Business

Wave Your Way to Collaboration

Prepare for the Worst-Case Scenario

Negotiating in Shark-Infested Waters

Young Idealism Leads to Success
These fearless kid entrepreneurs took big risks and reaped big rewards.
7 min read
Secrets to Surviving the Recession
Insights and strategies to take entrepreneurs from recession survival mode to prosperity.
4 min read
