It's Time for Your Small Business Half-Year Checkup

half-year-checkup.jpgWhere does the time go? Half of 2010 has bitten the dust. Time to take a look at your business goals and review your progress.

Have you achieved half of your smaller goals? Are you halfway to achieving your big goals? If not, maybe it's time to regroup and revise your business plan to get real for what can still be done in '10.

Setting annual goals seems so much sexier, and there always seems to be oodles of time in which to get things done with the whole year stretched out in front of you, doesn't there? Then suddenly, June is here. 

Often, summer is about the time business owners admit defeat and sort of give up on any goals that seem too far out of reach. It seems like it's already too late to get them done this year. They throw that business plan in the back of the drawer and make a date to look at it in December, when they can set big, annual 2011 goals.

But six months is still a nice chunk of time. Sure, you may have to whittle down the priority list. But there's still time to take a few of the steps you wanted to take to move your business to the next level. Maybe find that partnership, get that new ad campaign off the ground, debut that new product.

How's your half-year checkup going? Leave us a note and let us know if you're on track, or maybe setting a new course for the rest of the year.

