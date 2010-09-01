Can Bros Boost Your Business?
min readBros. According to the Urban Dictionary, they're young, white alpha males found most commonly in Southern California beach cities, they drive lifted trucks, wear tilted mesh hats and talk primarily about chicks and beer.
So how could this ripped-up sector of society be beneficial to entrepreneurs? Well, it just so happens that frosted-tips aren't the only thing these dudes have to offer. They also have a fresh disposable income and a constant desire for the latest and greatest products available. Bros are trendsetters, and if you can, it might be wise to align your business with their needs.
Major clothing retailer American Eagle has recognized the buying potential of partying 18 to 34 year-old guys and recently released the wildly-popular Bro baseball hat. Now, for just $19.50, you can get a bright red, vintage-inspired cap with the word "BRO" prominently embroidered on the front. (If a bro likes one thing, it's labeling himself as such).
Though you may not be interested in manufacturing "BRO" apparel, there are many creative ways to get your product or service in front of this powerful demographic. A great way to start could be to attend BroCon, a summit in New York City for entrepreneurs who want to learn best practices and proven strategies for marketing to young men. To take place September 25 at the New York Athletic Club, the second-annual conference will feature more than a dozen speakers including executives from Maxim, Playboy and AskMen.com.
The killer BroCon swag bag seems reason enough to attend. The limited-edition gym bag is filled with gifts from the NBA, Dave and Buster's, Velvet Cigars and BroBible.com. Attendees will also have access to a complimentary brunch at the world-famous Carnegie Deli and a top-shelf open bar.
To request an invitation to BroCon 2010, visit brocon.org/home/invitation. Group and student discounts are available.