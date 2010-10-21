A Crash Course in Fame -- For Entrepreneurs

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Owner of Make a Living Writing
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
How'd you like to be the celebrity alpha-brand of your industry? Apparently, there's an easy formula for achieving that. And authors Jay Jessup of branding firm Platform Strategy and PR pro Maggie Jessup explain it all in  Fame 101: Powerful Personal Branding & Publicity for Amazing Success.

Here's their formula: 

Fame = Personal Branding + Publicity + Brand You Marketing + Personal Financial Development + Brand Longevity Strategies.

Whew! They didn't say it was easy, they said it was simple. In fact, it's a lot of work. To break it down further, you've got to:

  • Develop a hot personal brand -- think Donald Trump instead of "I'm vice president of marketing."
  • Use publicity to expand the number of influential media folks who know about your personal brand, and might quote you or invite you on their TV show.
  • Keep growing your knowledge of your industry and related fields.
  • Keep your personal brand authentic and honest.
  • As trends change, keep evolving your personal brand so it's relevant. Think Madonna.
  • If humanly possible write a book about your field, or get a ghostwriter to do it.
  • Launch a hot website.
And there's more. 

I think we all know people who're working on this kind of fame project...and some of them are darn annoying. I think the trick is to promote the daylights out of yourself and your company in a way that feels inviting and authentic to the public, instead of pushy and overdone.

What are you doing to make your business or yourself more famous? Leave a comment and let us know.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market