Marketing

Five to Follow on Twitter for Marketing to Moms

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
min read

Five to Follow on Twitter for Marketing to MomsStacy DeBroff knows what moms want. As a best-selling author of four parenting books and founder and CEO of Boston-based Moms Central Consulting, she specializes in viral marketing to moms. Since 2006, Mom Central has partnered with hundreds of leading brands including Mattel, Johnson & Johnson and Kraft, to build relationships with moms using social media and off-line events like brand-hosted Mom Blogger and Influencer parties. Often dubbed a "parenting guru," DeBroff works on behalf of her clients to create passionate brand advocates.

Twitter is an important piece of DeBroff’s overall branding strategy. That's where she connects with more than 23,000 followers and offers a steady stream of useful parenting-related news and product info @MomCentral.

Here’s her list of the top five Twitter feeds to follow for entrepreneurs looking for insights on how reach the mommy market.

  1. @BethHarte
    Followers: 22,549
    Tweets: 34,485
    Beth Harte is a marketing pro and public speaker from Philadelphia who offers consulting to the "customer-centric organization." She also pens the blog The Harte of Marketing. With a slant toward women and moms, she regularly tweets her expert opinion on a range of marketing campaigns, as well as links to useful marketing articles from across the web. 
    Sample Tweet: @cgornpr It's repulsive because it's terrible marketing and PR. Why would you send that to a mom for HER mom?! Wrong demographic.
     
  2. @GuruofNew
    Followers: 2,378
    Tweets: 10,350
    Sarah Browne is a San Francisco-based social media strategist and author of the popular blog focused in part on marketing to women and moms, Guru of New. She primarily tweets about emerging social media trends as they relate to women. Check out her @repliesfor other great mom-related tweeters to follow. 
    Sample Tweet: Somebody just made my Friday. That would be @MomCentralChat of course. Can't wait for the next trend report. Nose to grindstone @thopeross!
     
  3. @Idilgh 
    Followers: 643
    Tweets: 544
    New York-based PR expert Idil Cakim specializes in implementing word of mouth marketing by identifying influential moms online. Her Twitter feed is full of useful stats about mom buyers and general social media news
    Sample Tweet: Babycenter and the 2011 Mobile Mom Report - Technorati Women http://bit.ly/i2L09r
     
  4. @ConversationAge
    Followers: 24,991
    Tweets: 23,730
    As a New York-based brand strategist and public speaker, Valeria Maltoni focuses on integrated marketing, customer insights and brand advocacy. The author of the popular marketing blog Conversation Agent primarily tweets inspirational nuggets geared toward marketing to niche groups -- like moms. 
    Sample Tweet: So I see a lot of posts telling people to make stuff happen. Are you helping or just talking? Support is a key ingredient in #influence
     
  5. @M2Moms 
    Followers: 556
    Tweets: 206
    This is the official Twitter feed of M2Moms, an annual marketing to moms conference held in Chicago. Followers are treated to a flood of relevant tweets about mom buying trends and news. 
    Sample Tweet: Kellogg's "Share Your Breakfast" campaign resonates with moms because it hits on 4 key Mom points http://ow.ly/4fUxm


Who do you follow for marketing insights on how to reach moms? Leave us a comment and let us know.

- Ohngren is a freelance writer in Long Beach, Calif.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

How Millennials are Marketing to Gen Z

What Cannabis Businesses Can Learn from the Sex-Toy Industry

Marketing

What Seth Godin Wants You To Know About Marketing in 2019