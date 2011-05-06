Five to Follow on Twitter for Marketing to Moms

May 6, 2011 min read

Stacy DeBroff knows what moms want. As a best-selling author of four parenting books and founder and CEO of Boston-based Moms Central Consulting, she specializes in viral marketing to moms. Since 2006, Mom Central has partnered with hundreds of leading brands including Mattel, Johnson & Johnson and Kraft, to build relationships with moms using social media and off-line events like brand-hosted Mom Blogger and Influencer parties. Often dubbed a "parenting guru," DeBroff works on behalf of her clients to create passionate brand advocates.

Twitter is an important piece of DeBroff’s overall branding strategy. That's where she connects with more than 23,000 followers and offers a steady stream of useful parenting-related news and product info @MomCentral.

Here’s her list of the top five Twitter feeds to follow for entrepreneurs looking for insights on how reach the mommy market.

@BethHarte

Followers: 22,549

Tweets: 34,485

Beth Harte is a marketing pro and public speaker from Philadelphia who offers consulting to the "customer-centric organization." She also pens the blog The Harte of Marketing. With a slant toward women and moms, she regularly tweets her expert opinion on a range of marketing campaigns, as well as links to useful marketing articles from across the web.

Sample Tweet: @cgornpr It's repulsive because it's terrible marketing and PR. Why would you send that to a mom for HER mom?! Wrong demographic.

@GuruofNew

Followers: 2,378

Tweets: 10,350

Sarah Browne is a San Francisco-based social media strategist and author of the popular blog focused in part on marketing to women and moms, Guru of New. She primarily tweets about emerging social media trends as they relate to women. Check out her @repliesfor other great mom-related tweeters to follow.

Sample Tweet: Somebody just made my Friday. That would be @MomCentralChat of course. Can't wait for the next trend report. Nose to grindstone @thopeross!

@Idilgh

Followers: 643

Tweets: 544

New York-based PR expert Idil Cakim specializes in implementing word of mouth marketing by identifying influential moms online. Her Twitter feed is full of useful stats about mom buyers and general social media news.

Sample Tweet: Babycenter and the 2011 Mobile Mom Report - Technorati Women http://bit.ly/i2L09r

@ConversationAge

Followers: 24,991

Tweets: 23,730

As a New York-based brand strategist and public speaker, Valeria Maltoni focuses on integrated marketing, customer insights and brand advocacy. The author of the popular marketing blog Conversation Agent primarily tweets inspirational nuggets geared toward marketing to niche groups -- like moms.

Sample Tweet: So I see a lot of posts telling people to make stuff happen. Are you helping or just talking? Support is a key ingredient in #influence

@M2Moms

Followers: 556

Tweets: 206

This is the official Twitter feed of M2Moms, an annual marketing to moms conference held in Chicago. Followers are treated to a flood of relevant tweets about mom buying trends and news.

Sample Tweet: Kellogg's "Share Your Breakfast" campaign resonates with moms because it hits on 4 key Mom points http://ow.ly/4fUxm



Who do you follow for marketing insights on how to reach moms? Leave us a comment and let us know.



- Ohngren is a freelance writer in Long Beach, Calif.