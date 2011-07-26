The Top 30 Franchises in the Business of Caring

Use our list of 30 child-, health- and senior-care franchises to find the right opportunity for you.

Care-service franchises run the whole spectrum -- from child care to senior care, to health care for everyone in between. To find the top care franchises in these three categories, look no further than the following list, based on our 2011 Franchise 500 rankings.

This list is not intended to endorse any particular company; it's just a jumping-off point for those interested in care-service franchises. It's vital that you conduct your own extensive research to find out if an opportunity is right for you. That means reading the company's FDD, consulting with attorneys and accountants and talking to existing franchisees.

Child Care

Goddard Systems Inc.

2011 Franchise 500 ranking: 87

Preschool/educational child care

(800) 272-4901

Total startup cost: $694.5K-713.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 371/0

Primrose School Franchising Co.

2011 Franchise 500 ranking: 158

Educational child-care facility

primroseschools.com

(800) 774-6767

Total startup cost: $567.5K-3.9M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 212/1

The Learning Experience

2011 Franchise 500 ranking: 205

Child care

(888) 278-0820

Total startup cost: $465.3K-3.5M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 88/19

According to the National Association of Child Care Resource & Referral Agencies (NACCRRA), more than 11 million children in the U.S. under age 5 receive some sort of child care weekly.

Kiddie Academy Child Care

Learning Centers

2011 Franchise 500 ranking: 211

Child-care learning center

(800) 554-3343

Total startup cost: $342.6K-3.4M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 100/2

Discovery Point Franchising Inc.

2011 Franchise 500 ranking: 290

Child-care center

(770) 622-2112

Total startup cost: $365.2K-419.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 58/0

SeekingSitters Franchise System Inc.

2011 Franchise 500 ranking: 303

Babysitting referral service

(918) 749-3588

Total startup cost: $44.2K-70K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 45/6

Preschool-age children of working mothers spend an average of 36 hours per week in child care, according to NACCRRA.

Childrens Lighthouse Franchising Co.

2011 Franchise 500 ranking: 314

Child-care services

(888) 338-4466

Total startup cost: $429.5K-3M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 19/9

Health Care

HealthSource Chiropractic and Progressive Rehab

2011 Franchise 500 ranking: 111

Chiropractic, nutrition &

weight-loss services

(440) 967-5458

Total startup cost: $52.95K-249.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 298/0

Hungry Heart Franchise LLC

2011 Franchise 500 ranking: 344

Nutritional counseling & hypnotherapy

(877) 486-4797

Total startup cost: $43.2K-58K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 10/1

Medi-Weightloss Franchising USA LLC

2011 Franchise 500 ranking: 356

Physician-supervised weight-loss program

(813) 228-6334

Total startup cost: $224.5K-468.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 66/0

Child-care centers are the second most popular child-care option--just behind grandparents, according to NACCRRA.

Senior Care

Home Instead Senior Care

2011 Franchise 500 ranking: 59

Nonmedical senior-care services

(888) 484-5759

Total startup cost: $50.6K-63.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 910/1

Comfort Keepers

2011 Franchise 500 ranking: 62

Nonmedical in-home care

(888) 329-1368

Total startup cost: $61.9K-88.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 661/0

Visiting Angels

2011 Franchise 500 ranking: 88

Nonmedical in-home care services for seniors

(800) 365-4189

Total startup cost: $55.3K-87K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 391/0

The America Chiropractic Association reports that back pain is the second most common reason for doctor's office visits, and Americans spend at least $50 billion annually trying to alleviate it.

Home Helpers/Direct Link

2011 Franchise 500 ranking: 96

Nonmedical care services

(866) 708-8921

Total startup cost: $47.2K-86.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 658/0

Senior Helpers

2011 Franchise 500 ranking: 97

In-home care for seniors

(800) 760-6389

Total startup cost: $74.8K-98.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 284/1

BrightStar Care

2011 Franchise 500 ranking: 152

Medical/nonmedical home care & medical staffing

(877) 689-6898

Total startup cost: $95.1K-162.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 163/1

According to the CDC, 34 percent of U.S. adults are obese; another 34 percent are overweight.

ComForcare Senior Services Inc.

2011 Franchise 500 ranking: 164

Nonmedical home care services

(800) 886-4044

Total startup cost: $105K-155K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 152/1

Right at Home Inc.

2011 Franchise 500 ranking: 165

Senior home care & medical staffing

(877) 697-7537

Total startup cost: $70.2K-118.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 224/0

Always Best Care Senior Services

2011 Franchise 500 ranking: 174

In-home care & assisted living placement

(888) 430-2273

Total startup cost: $50.1K-90.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 110/0

Synergy HomeCare

2011 Franchise 500 ranking: 182

Nonmedical home care services

(480) 659-7771

Total startup cost: $53.3K-115.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 111/0

The SBA recently honored Comfort Keepers franchisee Kathryn Vercruyssen and The Senior's Choice franchisee Kathleen Devlin as the 2011 Small Business Persons of the Year for Idaho and Rhode Island, respectively.

Homewatch CareGivers

2011 Franchise 500 ranking: 183

Medical & nonmedical home care, temporary medical staffing, transportation services

(800) 472-2290

Total startup cost: $58.5K-90K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 178/3

Senior's Choice Inc., The

2011 Franchise 500 ranking: 195

Assisted living & healthcare staffing services

(888) 725-3655

Total startup cost: $54K-72K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 187/0

Accessible Home Health Care

2011 Franchise 500 ranking: 196

Medical & nonmedical home care & staffing

(954) 341-5600

Total startup cost: $55K-95K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 101/1

Griswold Special Care

2011 Franchise 500 ranking: 222

Nonmedical home care services

(215) 402-0200

Total startup cost: $72.3K-95.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 104/9

The first baby boomers are turning 65 this year.

Home Care Assistance

2011 Franchise 500 ranking: 251

Nonmedical in-home senior-care services

(650) 462-9501

Total startup cost: $51K-159.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 54/3

Preferred Care at Home

2011 Franchise 500 ranking: 373

Senior home care

(866) 690-7733

Total startup cost: $57.5K-79.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 47/1

U.S. Census Data projects that by 2030, the senior population will number 72 million and represent nearly 20 percent of the total U.S. population.

Acti-Kare Inc.

2011 Franchise 500 ranking: 407

Nonmedical in-home senior care

(888) 451-5273

Total startup cost: $25.7K-41.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 21/0

Touching Hearts At Home

2011 Franchise 500 ranking: 410

Nonmedical home care for seniors & disabled people

(877) 870-8750

Total startup cost: $41.8K-62.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 31/0

Americans over 65 have a more than 70 percent chance of needing help with daily activities, according to the American Society on Aging.

Assisting Hands Home Care LLC

2011 Franchise 500 ranking: 436

Nonmedical in-home care

(208) 442-7426

Total startup cost: $66.5K-135K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 29/0

HomeWell Senior Care

2011 Franchise 500 ranking: 482

In-home senior care

(800) 354-7553

Total startup cost: $48.5K-67.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 36/1