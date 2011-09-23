Growth Strategies

Obama Asks for Entrepreneurs' Questions on LinkedIn

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Pivot or Persevere

In case you haven't heard, President Barack Obama is currently taking questions on LinkedIn. What's the occasion? He's prepping for a town hall meeting on his Putting America Back to Work initiative, which is scheduled for Monday in Mountain View, Calif. (Exact date TBA.)

Well, entrepreneurs don't need to be asked twice. 

The request brought more than 700 comments in just a short time, and lots of them aren't very polite.

A few highlights:

Have you stopped promoting green jobs and renewable energy technology development?

Why did it take almost three years to focus on fixing the economy and putting Americans back to work? ...Americans are hurting and you seem more focused on your ego rather than the good of this nation.

Why did you prioritize the health care bill over the economy?

Why do we continue to subsidize China?

How can you plan to pass the jobs bill when Republicans have already said they oppose it?

In what ways have you met the benchmarks for success as President during your past four years as a public servant?

Here's a sharp one from entrepreneur Brent Peterson: How can small businesses (like my own) cut through the red tape to present ideas and resources directly to you that will assist veterans and the long-term unemployed today?

Why are you closing SBA offices nationally at the same time there is a greater need?

Have you ever held a private sector job? Ever started a private business or created a job with your private business? Can you balance a checkbook?

Ouch.

Whether you like his policies or not, you've got to admire one thing about him -- he's actively soliciting feedback from ordinary Americans. He's even doing it in social media, where snarkiness is the norm. 

What do you think would stimulate hiring? Leave a comment and tell us your ideas.

