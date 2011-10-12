Franchises

Franchise Group Resists Union Rules

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Franchise Group Resists Union RulesA major franchise group is speaking out against efforts to update union election rules, saying such a move could "effectively silence" employers during organizing drives by shortening the time between signature gathering and elections.

The International Franchise Association says the shortened timetable could lead to "ambush elections" and is working with Coalition for a Democratic Workplace, an alliance of organizations, to protest proposed National Labor Relations Board rules.

To emphasize its concerns, the IFA on Wednesday hosted a webinar on its site to alert members to NLRB proposals that it says could prove troublesome for franchise businesses.

The IFA, which represents more than 1,200 franchise businesses, last week issued a release praising new Republican-backed legislation that the group said would "rein in the National Labor Relations Board."

The franchise group asserts the NLRB is now trying to use executive action to put in place portions of a union-friendly bill that Congress failed to pass.

For its part, the NLRB leadership says unionizing election rules need streamlining to remove unnecessary delays and litigation.

Last month, NLRB Chairman Mark Gaston Pearce defended the board, noting that it has issued more than 400 decisions since August 2010, finding for employers, employees and unions in different rulings. Some of the recent actions that have come under criticism, he said, aim to protect "worker free choice, promote collective bargaining and preserve labor peace."

The Coalition for a Democratic Workplace sees the matter differently, and complains that the election changes proposed a few months ago and several other recent NLRB moves would favor organizing efforts, constrain employers in responding to those efforts and erode employee rights to decide whether to join a union.

The dispute over NLRB actions is taking place in several arenas, including the courts.

The coalition last month joined a National Association of Manufacturers lawsuit to block a new NLRB requirement that employers post notices informing employees of their rights to organize. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce also has challenged the notice rule in court.

The NLRB last week said it postponed implementation of the rule for two months, from November to January, to allow for enhanced education and outreach to employers, "particularly those who operate small and medium sized businesses."

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Franchises

This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Franchises

Our Top 10 Franchise Categories for 2019

Franchises

Why These Garment Industry Vets Left Their Business to Become Early-Education Franchisees