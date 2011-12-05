Live Chat with Grant Cardone on Closing a Sale
Whether you're selling a product or service, sealing the deal is the most critical part of the sales process. It's all about the bottom line and sales are what affect it the most. As we approach a new year, the time is now to test sales strategies and come up with fresh solutions to grow your business. And we're here to help you close more sales, whether you're a startup or an established entrepreneur in need of a new approach.
Join us for part two of a live online chat with sales expert Grant Cardone on Dec. 14 at 3 p.m. EST. Cardone has provided sales training programs to large global companies and authored several books to help businesses close more deals. He is also the executive producer and star of his own TV show on the National Geographic Channel, "Turnaround King" that was created around his business coaching.
During our first live chat with Cardone last month, he answered your questions and shared specific strategies for ramping up sales. And as we bring the year to a close, this month it's all about techniques for closing the sale, including the mistakes to avoid and rules you must follow to seal the deal. Cardone says there is indeed a science to closing sales and he's ready to share his secrets. So, come with your questions for a one-hour interactive discussion. Add this event to your calendar and set a reminder on Yahoo Calendar, Google Calendar or download Outlook/iCal (Right click and Save as). On Twitter during the live chat, remember to use the #EntLive hashtag when submitting questions and quoting @grantcardone in your tweets.
You can even get started right now: Post your question for Grant in the comments section below, and yours could be pre-selected for the chat. Then, tune in to the live chat on Wed., Dec. 14, 3:00 p.m. EST, and ask more questions in real time.
What do you struggle with most when closing a deal?