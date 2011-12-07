My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

Five Affordable Consumer Research Tools

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
Marketing, Branding, Copywriting, Email and Social Media Expert
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Five Affordable Consumer Research Tools

Before launching a new product or entering a new market, it's always wise to gauge potential demand by getting feedback from your target audience. That usually means surveying large consumer opinion panels that reach well beyond your existing customer lists.

Until recently, such market research was prohibitively expensive for many small businesses. Not only did you have to hire a company to conduct surveys, but you also had to pay to get the results tabulated and presented in interpretive reports you could use to make decisions. What's more, such surveys could take months to create, conduct and analyze.

Related: A New Way to Crowdsource Customer Feedback

Fortunately, the Internet has opened the door to some creative and affordable research tools that enable you to survey opinion panels quickly and easily. Here are five such tools, all of which can help you gather trustworthy market research on targeted audiences.

But first, determine your research goals and test each tool to decide which is most cost- effective, is easiest to use and provides the type of data tabulations you want. You don't have to pay anything until you send out your survey. Furthermore, you aren't required to sign a contract, so you aren't tied to using a specific tool in the future.

1. AYTM AYTM (Ask Your Target Market) enables you to create surveys on the fly and send them to your own lists or to the AYTM panel of more than 4.5 million people. You can choose targeting criteria, such as gender or geographic region, and include a variety of closed and open-ended questions, as well as images and videos. Pricing, which starts at 95 cents per completed survey, depends on the number and types of questions and the targeting criteria.

Most consumer panel surveys are completed within 24 hours, and you can watch your results as they come in. Results can be cross-tabulated and shared through your website, blog or other online medium. AYTM also offers qualitative research through one-on-one online video interviews; the cost depends on the size of the project.

2. GutCheck GutCheck is a qualitative market research tool that enables you to conduct 30-minute one-on-one online video interviews with some of the 3.5 million members of its U.S. consumer panel. You can target respondents through a variety of criteria, such as age and income, to ensure you're talking to the right audience.

Related: Conducting Market Research

If you don't have time to conduct the interviews, GutCheck can do it for you. Results are typically provided in less than 48 hours. You have to contact the company for price quotes, which will depend on the number of interviews and type of project.

3. uSamp With 6.5 million global panel members, uSamp provides custom targeting, as well as pre- defined consumer lists you can survey using its SurveyBuilder tool. Targets could include a specific country, a business-to-business audience, or an industry panel, such as food, automotive and travel. You also can survey your own lists.

Results are provided in real time, so you can see the data coming in. You must contact uSamp to obtain price quotes, which will depend on the range and focus of your study.

4. SurveyMonkey SurveyMonkey is best known for enabling you to send online surveys to your own lists. But it also offers a consumer panel that includes hundreds of thousands of survey respondents.

You can create and send custom surveys to the SurveyMonkey consumer panel using the targeting criteria of your choice. Results are provided within seven days for $3 per completed survey, or in 3 days for $5 per completed survey.

5. Zoomerang Zoomerang is another well-known tool for surveying your own lists, but the company also has two million consumer panel members you can question using more than 500 targeting criteria.

You should contact the company directly about costs, which will depend on the parameters and goals of your study. The other option is to create your survey online using the Zoomerang tool and fill out a form outlining your targeting criteria. A Zoomerang employee will follow up with a price quote.

Related: How to Do Market Research--The Basics

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Jon Horowitz
Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
Kickass Copywriting in 10 Easy Steps

Kickass Copywriting in 10 Easy Steps

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Marketing

Supreme Clientele: Branding Lessons From Businesses That Use Buzz to Drive Growth.

Marketing

How to Make PR Work For You

Marketing

4 Ways Visuals Can Make Your PR Pitch a Success