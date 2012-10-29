Entrepreneurs

6 Ways to Stay Productive in a Power Outage

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
6 Ways to Stay Productive in a Power Outage
Image credit: KMAF
Guest Writer
Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As Hurricane Sandy batters the East Coast, some experts are saying that power outages could affect 60 million people, some for a week or more. After years of living and working near the Jersey Shore where hurricanes and nor’easters are an annual occurrence, I’ve developed a list of tips that help keep productivity humming during power outages.

Power up. Gathering batteries and flashlights and investing in a generator are pre-game activities. Once you’re in the thick of the storm, make sure laptops, tablets, smart phones and battery packs are charged in anticipation of the power going out.

Make contact lists. Collect various methods of contact for each person on your team, as well as clients or others you might need. Today, many people have multiple email addresses, mobile phones that can receive texts, a home line, a LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook account. Having these various methods of contact in one place may help you connect more easily.

 

 Maximize battery life. Take your work offline and use the Internet only when necessary. Similarly, turn off global positioning system, navigation, and other power-sucking apps on your phone and tablet to preserve battery life. Next time, consider a backup charging option for after the lights go out, briefcases and bags which can be charged and, in turn, used to charge your phone or other devices. Pricier options include solar-powered chargers from manufacturers like Goal Zero, which can power everything from a tablet or smart phone to a refrigerator.

Related: Business Continuity Planning Template

Use the cloud. File sharing apps like Google Docs, Dropbox, Box and myriad others allow you to upload files to the cloud and access them from anywhere and on any device. That way, if the laptop battery dies, you can log on with your tablet and still get to work. Files can also be shared with others working remotely. It’s a good disaster preparedness move, too, in case electronics and files in your place of business are damaged.

Call out. Consider calling options like Skype or Google Voice, which can give you the flexibility to phone from various devices.

Go offsite. Once the storm passes, scope out spots like your local coffee shop, library, or diner running on backup generator power. You’ll be able to charge your devices and get out of the house -- and maybe even get a hot cuppa.

Put safety first. OK, I've put this last on this list, but it isn't least. Safety is paramount. It can't be overemphasized. Obey local law enforcement and emergency-management services directives about travel and curfews.

During desperate times, I’ve been known to use my car as a phone charger, but if you do that, make sure you’re in a well-ventilated space before you turn on the ignition and start inhaling emissions. Also, be mindful of the conventional wisdom of using candles for light. Candles cause more than 15,000 home fires per year and can be dangerous if gas leaks are present.

Share your tips for power-free productivity in the Comments section.
 

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Disrupters

Disrupters

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneurs

Thousands of Small Conversations Yielded 4 Big Keys to Success

Entrepreneurs

5 Important Lessons from Immigrant Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs

Why Entrepreneurs Are the Athletes of the 21st Century