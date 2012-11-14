Social Media

New Facebook Option Can Help Brands Regain Fan Engagement

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
New Facebook Option Can Help Brands Regain Fan Engagement
Image credit: Bloomua | Shutterstock.com
Entrepreneur Staff
Director of the Entrepreneur Partner Studio
min read

The backlash over Facebook's Promoted Posts feature and a dramatic drop in fan engagement is heating up. Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban says all of the around 70 companies he owns or has invested in are now shifting their social strategies away from Facebook in favor of Twitter and other networks. Like other business owners, he's fed up with Facebook's pay-for-reach strategy.

The problems started this summer when Facebook introduced Promoted Posts, which allows business Pages with 400 or more "likes" to pay so that more fans see their posts in their News Feeds. But many businesses that aren't paying for the extra reach are now experiencing a significant drop in fan engagement -- as much as 50 percent in some cases. 

Related: 3 Ways to Promote Your Brand Without Facebook

Facebook says this might be result of a change it made to its algorithm -- commonly referred to as Edgerank -- in September to highlight only the most engaging posts from brand Pages. 

 

But there's at least one way for brands to try to overcome their latest frustrations with the giant social network. Facebook is rolling out a new way for users to make sure that every post from the brands and Pages they like most make it into their News Feeds. To do so, fans can click on the "Get Notifications" option under the "Liked" button on a brand's Page he or she is following. Brands can encourage their fans to enable this feature. The more fans that activate it, presumably the greater reach brands will have.

Related: 3 Strategies for Using Facebook's Promoted Posts

New Facebook Option Can Help Brands Regain Fan Engagement

Brands can also try requesting that users add them to their Interest Lists. Users can either create or subscribe to other peoples' lists for topics they care about, such as business or technology, and get updates from the Pages on those lists.

Additionally, Facebook is testing another new feature that will allow users to view only the updates from Pages they like in a separate, single stream called "Pages Feed." It's not yet clear whether Facebook will filter this stream or not. 

Have you experienced a drop in fan engagement on Facebook? Let us know in the comments below.  

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Social Media

How Humans Relate to Social Media

Social Media

How to Handle Digital Assets of the Deceased

Social Media

Will Facebook Advertising Survive After the Cambridge Analytica Scandal?