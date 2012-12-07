Instagram: No, Our Photos Won't Display Correctly on Twitter

December 7, 2012 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

This week's need-to-know social-media news.

Instagram's stylishly filtered photos haven't been appearing correctly on Twitter lately, showing up either in awkward sizes or oddly cropped. It's a problem, especially for users who have their Instagram account directly connected to Twitter.

More bad news: It doesn't look like there will be a solution to the problem any time soon. It appears the distancing between the two platforms was a conscious decision. "We wanted to make sure we direct users to where the content lives originally, so they get the full Instagram experience," Instagram CEO Kevin Systrom said in a recent report. Back in July, Twitter blocked Instagram users from using Twitter to find friends.

For now, businesses might consider using a different platform, such as Twitpic, for sharing photos with their Twitter audience. -- PR Daily

Microsoft's 'Socl' network launches.

Tech giant Microsoft spent months quietly building Socl, a media-sharing site that allows users to create photo collages, watch videos with friends in real time while chatting together and more. Socl has officially launched, but could it be a next-level media and brand-building platform? We think it's certainly worth keeping an eye on. -- Microsoft Fuselabs

Foursquare to display event listings for businesses.

Your small business can now post events that will be displayed in Foursquare users' search results and in your Foursquare profile. The location-based social tool apparently aims to demonstrate its value to businesses as a means of drawing more customers. -- SocialTimes

Tech company loses Twitter followers in suit against former employee.

The $340,000 lawsuit that a web company brought last year against a former employee who allegedly stole 17,000 Twitter followers when he left the company has been settled. While the terms of the agreement were not disclosed, the employee reportedly will maintain control of his Twitter account and all of his followers. The lesson here: Have a social media policy that spells out your ownership of social media accounts to avoid any potential legal disputes with employees. -- AllTwitter

Crime doesn't pay on social media.

File this under "how not to build your personal brand": A 19-year-old Nebraska woman held up a bank, made off with more than $6,000 in a stolen car and then bragged about it in a video on YouTube entitled "Chick bank robber." Inevitably -- given that she wore the same clothes in her video that she had worn to rob the bank -- police arrested her, and she now faces jail time. -- NY Daily News

