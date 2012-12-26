Entrepreneur's 10 Most Helpful Stories of 2012

December 26, 2012 2 min read

After tallying the votes this year, our readers found the most value in stories that were inspiring, while also shepherding them through the challenges of running a business. From cold-calling strategies to tips for being happier and stress-free, business leaders shared invaluable advice, and often their personal experiences, with our readers.

Here is a countdown of Entrepreneur's most helpful stories of 2012.

10: 12 Powerfully Inspiring Quotes From Zig Ziglar

The famous salesman is gone, but the message to which he dedicated his life will continue to

have an impact.

9: 5 Ways Social Media Can Ruin Your Reputation

From unflattering photos to leaving commentators hanging, here's how you could be damaging your reputation on social media and not even know it.

8: 7 Effective Ways to Promote Free Shipping

Free shipping can help get customers to buy and boost the size of their orders. Here's how to make sure they're aware of your offer.

7: 6 Simple Solutions for Getting Rid of Stress

Quick tips for easing stress in your day-to-day interactions.

6: 5 Ways You Can Be Happier at Work Right Now

A handy guide to improving your mood and performance.

5: Secrets to Cold Calling Success

Many business owners dread picking up the phone to reach potential customers or investors for the first time. Here are seven tips to overcome your fears and prepare to win.

4: Mistakes to Avoid When Starting a Business From Home

Owners of home-based businesses often fail to establish proper boundaries between their work and personal lives. Here's how to get it right the first time.

3: 7 Key Habits of Super Networkers

How to focus, follow-up and other tips to develop and nurture valuable business relationships.

2: 12 Surprising Signs You Could Be an Entrepreneur

The traits and circumstances many people might consider a liability may actually just be the perfect entrepreneurial fuel. Here's why.

1: Scary Online Security Mistakes to Avoid

Tips for protecting your sensitive information from hackers.