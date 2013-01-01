Finance

What Entrepreneurs Need to Know About What's Ahead in 2013 for the U.S. Economy

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Free Book Preview: Tax and Legal Playbook

Get game-changing solutions to your small business questions.
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy and in our Book of the Week newsletter.
What Entrepreneurs Need to Know About What's Ahead in 2013 for the U.S. Economy
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
Professor at Case Western Reserve University
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Whether they were naughty or nice, small-business owners didn't get any economic gifts over the holidays.

In 2013, small-business owners will once again face a weak economy that will have them longing for the good old days of 2006. The year is shaping up to be the sixth straight of worse-than-before-the-Great-Recession economic conditions for small companies.

The Issues
Small-business owners are likely to face daunting problems in 2013: higher taxes, slow economic growth and an unfavorable credit market.

Many successful small-business owners will face even higher taxes in the coming year. President Barack Obama and Speaker of the House John Boehner are unlikely to reverse several scheduled tax increases, including the 0.9 percentage point increase in the Medicare tax rate on wages and salaries of more than $200,000 for single filers ($250,000 for married filers); a 3.8 percent Medicare tax on unearned income of higher income filers; and an increase in the capital gains tax rate.

Related: Are Small-Business Owners Going to Spoil the Mood? (Opinion)

Economic growth will remain tepid at best. The International Monetary Fund expects the U.S. to grow only 2.1 percent in 2013. With small-business owners already telling surveyors from the National Federation of Independent Business that poor sales are tied with taxes as the single most important problem they face, the gross domestic product forecast isn’t going to bring much good cheer to the owners of small U.S. companies.

Small businesses will tap less credit next year than they did before the financial crisis and Great Recession. At the end of September, commercial and industrial loans of less than $1 million outstanding in 2007 were only 77 percent of their 2007 value when measured in inflation-adjusted terms. Given the magnitude of this decline, it is very unlikely that we will see anything close to pre-recession levels of small-business lending next year.

The Milestones
The first economic marker for small-business owners is New Year’s Day, when automatic spending cuts and tax increases are scheduled to go into effect. Other key dates include Jan. 30, April 26, July 31, and Oct. 30, when the Bureau of Economic Analysis releases its initial estimates of gross domestic product, giving an early indication of how accurate economic growth forecasts have been. To see how credit access is shaping up, small-business owners might want to note when the Federal Reserve releases the results of its quarterly survey of senior loan officers in January, April, July and October.

Related: Love Obamacare? Get Ready for More Health-Care Legislation

Winners and Losers
It’s hard to find any winners here, and the list of losers is long:

  • The successful small-business owners who, as stated above, will nearly certainly face higher taxes in 2013.
  • Companies selling capital goods will experience reduced demand from small-business owners who tend to cut back on capital investment when their taxes rise.
  • The unemployed hoping to go back to work will suffer as higher taxes lead successful small-business owners to keep a lid on hiring.
  • Current employees at small companies won’t get much in the way of raises because high unemployment and weak hiring plans will keep wages from rising.
  • Very successful small-business owners who sell their companies will pocket less if capital gains taxes rise as expected.
  • Also worse off from the increase in capital-gains taxes will be investors in high-potential start-ups -- business angels and venture capitalists -- whose after-tax returns will take a hit.
  • Founders of new high-potential businesses will find access to capital more challenging since higher capital-gains taxes will make investing in start-ups less attractive.
  • Sole proprietors will see less after-tax income as the payroll tax cut ends, adding 2 percentage points to Social Security taxes.
  • Owners of less-successful small businesses will find bank loans tough to get because they are the marginal borrowers who are often unable to get loans when credit is scarce.

Predictions
The odds are high that small-business owners will face higher taxes, lower economic growth and less credit. While it’s hard to know exactly what taxes will increase and by how much, taxes on high income earners are going up. Barring an economic miracle, GDP growth will be modest, coming in at or below the rate predicted by the IMF. Without the economy accelerating, or policy makers changing their mind about the need for stricter oversight of the banking industry, chances are high that small-business credit will remain well below where it was in 2007.

Related: What's the Best Outcome for Small Business on the Fiscal Cliff? (Opinion)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Finance

5 Things You Need to Know About Acquiring a Business

Finance

Digitization of Assets Is Altering Companies' Competitive Advantages

Finance

3 Ways Alternate Lending Is Driving the Future of Finance