Growth Strategies

Negative Nelly Must Be Stopped: How to Make Objective Decisions

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Negative Nelly Must Be Stopped: How to Make Objective Decisions
Image credit: Shutterstock
Contributor
Serial Entrepreneur, Mentor and co-founder of YoungEntrepreneur.com
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Plato, the ancient Greek philosopher, famously stated that human behavior is a result of three different sources: desire, emotion and knowledge. The trouble for young entrepreneurs is, knowing which source is guiding your decisions.

While we may think that our decisions are entirely knowledge based, there are often emotional underpinnings at work as well. If something is particularly easy to visualize in the brain, it seems more accessible, though it may not be the correct answer. Getting bogged down in our own desires is also common, as is confirmation bias. People often seek evidence that confirms their initial hypotheses, ignoring opposing proof that may be overwhelming. Finally, becoming obsessed with numbers can be counterproductive. Though mathematics and data are essential for a successful business, you’ve got to see the forest through the trees.

This is a topic I’ve written a lot about for good reason. As a young founder, you’ll be responsible for leading your company down the path of success. While there are multiple avenues for getting there, there are just as many wrong turns.

Your intuition can of course be a powerful tool for making decisions, but it can also cloud your judgment and lead to inferior evaluations. Here are four ways to uncover your hidden biases and set out on the right path:

1. Weigh your options. Never make a decision without considering other options, no matter how fantastic it appears to be. Of course, you’ve got to take action. A passive entrepreneur will never get anywhere. But make sure to take several different proposals into account before you decide on one. Look far ahead at the consequences of your actions.

Related: What Type of Entrepreneur are You?

2. Friend a contrarian. You know the guy at the party that nobody likes? The one who disagrees with whatever people say just because he seems to enjoy it? Yeah, you’ve got to become friends with that guy. Though it may seem harsh, having someone around who pokes holes in your theories, even if they are ultimately sound, will only reinforce your decisions and make them stronger.

Remember, we are attempting to remove our biases here. Brainstorming shouldn’t only be about building upon one attractive suggestion. Tear it down. If it survives, you know your idea has staying power. An intelligent contrarian can also diminish the effects of groupthink. If everyone around you is always in agreement about everything, you may not be making optimal decisions.

Related: 4 Steps for Making Early Financial Projections

3. Steer clear of pessimism. Overcoming bias is not all about second-guessing yourself. Often, negativity bias will rear its ugly head and it must be terminated. There is a big difference between being sensitive and perceptive and being needlessly pessimistic.

When you feel uncalled for emotional negativity creeping up, recognize it for what it is and try to turn it down. Don’t reject it completely. After all, it may be trying to tell you something. Instead, reframe your negative state of mind into a positive but questioning outlook. Turn your negativity into curiosity and put if to work for you.

Related: How to Sharpen Your Decision-Making Skills

4. Take a break. If you can’t seem to break from a negative state of mind or you need help considering alternative courses, take a break, get some sleep and hydrate yourself. Your body may simply be telling you you’re stressed out and in no mood to make proper, unbiased decisions.

What’s your best recipe for careful decision making? Let us know in the comments below.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Growth Strategies

How to Run a 6-Figure Freelance Business in 20 Hours a Week

Growth Strategies

3 Social-Intelligence Methods for Building Strong Stakeholder Relationships

Growth Strategies

3 Critical Sales Touch Points to Grow Your Business