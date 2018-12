February 12, 2013 min read

This story originally appeared on PR Daily



Social media managers, rejoice.

You no longer have to grapple with sizing issues for social networks such as Google+, Twitter, and Facebook. Now you can create Facebook Timeline images, LinkedIn cover photos, and more without worrying whether your pictures will fit the dimensions required by each platform.

Bookmark (or print out) this infographic from LunaMetrics -- your company’s graphic designer will thank you.

Click to Enlarge (+)