Marketing

3 Ways to Make Your Brand Memorable on Social Media

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 Ways to Make Your Brand Memorable on Social Media
Image credit: The Red Mango Honey Badger
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Want to create social media buzz without a million dollar budget? We sat down with three business leaders who have ran successful social media marketing promotions to find out what worked for their companies and got people talking about their brands.

Here are three of their tips.

1. Do something people will remember.
Social media, when done right, can build trust and relationships between brands and fans. Geoff Alexander, president of Wow Bao, an Asian-steamed bun chain based in Chicago, has received national attention for the company's knack for transforming negative reviewers into brand ambassadors, by sharing their most memorable moments.

In 2010, a customer on his way to a business dinner at Wow Bao tweeted, "Can any1 tell me if it's going to suck as much [as] reviews suggest." Almost immediately, @BaoMouth, Wow Bao's Twitter avatar and voice of Wow Bao, responded, offering him a free meal. A reporter with the Associated Press spotted the exchange, wrote a story about it, and Wow Bao gained a brand ambassador and national media attention with a single tweet.

Related: In Search of Buzz: What It Is and How to Build It

"The little things are the big things when it comes to social media," says Dave Brown, director of digital strategy for New York-based experiential marketing agency MKG, who has created buzzworthy events for Evian and NBC Universal. Brown's clients participate in conversations on social media that are important to their brand, like Evian's commitment to health and fitness, and engage with fans, such as offering an exclusive Q&A Facebook chat with tennis star Maria Sharapova.

Brown says businesses should offer something of value to fans, whether the interaction is in person or online. While your business might not have the budget to pull a celebrity, you can offer meaningful experiences to fans such as hosting a meetup or breakfast for top Twitter followers or Facebook fans to launch a new product or simply engage with fans of your brand.

Related: How to Size Images on Social Media: A Cheat Sheet (Infographic)

2. Engage with your followers/fans.
Companies are expanding the traditional role of social media in exciting ways. Some brands use Facebook as a billboard (Wow Bao offers free food to Facebook fans on Wednesdays) and Twitter as a conversation spot (responding to questions and commenting on the latest pop culture events).

At the South Beach Wine & Food Festival in Miami last year, Evian commissioned an illustrator to capture images of celebrity chefs and behind-the-scenes moments at the festival and post pictures to Evian's Twitter feed. Brown says "live illustrated tweeting" was a fun and creative way to capture the spirit of the event and match the "live young" message Evian promotes. Brown enjoys playing at the intersection of the digital and physical worlds, and suggests businesses experiment with social media, such as creating real-life meet-ups for brands and businesses to connect with fans.

Related: 7 Ways to Create More Engaging Videos That Rank Higher in YouTube

3. Tap into the cultural zeitgeist.
Another great example of engaging brand fans is Red Mango's launch of the Honey Badger flavor last summer. In 2011, Dan Kim, founder of the top-rated frozen yogurt chain tapped into the popularity of the viral video Crazy Nasty  Honey Badger, (language NSFW) which has more than 56 million views on YouTube, when Red Mango created its honey yogurt flavor, named "Honey Badger." Customers who recognized the video took pictures of the yogurt in stores and posted them on Instagram.

Once it gained momentum online, Red Mango created its own Honey Badger spoof video, and shared it on social media. The Honey Badger flavor became a top-seller for the franchise. And the parody cost, nothing. When it comes to marketing, think outside the box. Look at what's popular in social media, and see if you can tweak it to make it your own.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

How Millennials are Marketing to Gen Z

What Cannabis Businesses Can Learn from the Sex-Toy Industry

Marketing

What Seth Godin Wants You To Know About Marketing in 2019