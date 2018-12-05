Social Media Marketing
Social Media Marketing
5 Tips to Dominate Social Media Marketing in 2019
Here's how to make sure you make the most of your time and money.
More From This Topic
Social Media Marketing
The Advantages YouTube Ads Have Over Facebook Ads
Marketer John Crestani shares some of his favorite tactics for getting the word out on his products.
Social Media
How to Become a Social Media Marketing Pro for Less Than $20
Do you have what it takes to organize the next viral campaign?
Instagram Icon
This Instagram Photographer Snaps Gorgeous Photos of Cozy Cabins and Fall Foliage. He Also Charges $5,000 Per Post.
Kyle Finn Dempsey's feed is a love letter to the northeast, brimming with homey log cabins, aerial shots of changing leaves and classic vehicles driving along snow-lined roads.
Influencer Marketing
10 Influencer Marketing Trends to Keep Your Eye On
The key is to success is to integrate influencers into your marketing team.
Social Media Marketing
Eliminating the (Facebook) Status Quo: Why Marketers Need to Take Control Back From Social Networks
Putting all of your marketing eggs in the social media basket is a dangerous game.
Facebook Now Allows Marijuana Businesses to Appear in Searches
Facebook's zeal for banning marijuana often made it impossible to find even regulatory agencies and advocacy groups.
Ecommerce
5 Ways Ecommerce Brands Create Strong Communities
Consumers have their pick of online retail sites. Make yours irresistible to even the most skeptical of the bunch by forging a tight-knit community of brand supporters.
Influencer Marketing
There's a Simple Process to Avoid Working With Influencers With Bot Followers
While fraud is something that certainly exists, I'd argue that advertisers are primarily to blame for creating it.
Instagram Icon
This Illustrator Is Projected to Make $700,000 This Year, and She Says She Couldn't Have Done It Without Instagram
'Because of Instagram, they said yes!' Here's the story of Jamel Saliba, better known as Melsy's Illustrations to her 108,000 Instagram followers.
Marketing Strategies
The Best Marketing Material Is Something Your Audience Would Miss If They Stopped Receiving It
How many people would reach out and wonder (or complain) if you didn't send out that next email blast?