Social Media Marketing

Social Media Marketing

The Advantages YouTube Ads Have Over Facebook Ads

Marketer John Crestani shares some of his favorite tactics for getting the word out on his products.
Eric Siu | 2 min read
Social Media

How to Become a Social Media Marketing Pro for Less Than $20

Do you have what it takes to organize the next viral campaign?
Entrepreneur Store | 2 min read
Instagram Icon

This Instagram Photographer Snaps Gorgeous Photos of Cozy Cabins and Fall Foliage. He Also Charges $5,000 Per Post.

Kyle Finn Dempsey's feed is a love letter to the northeast, brimming with homey log cabins, aerial shots of changing leaves and classic vehicles driving along snow-lined roads.
Hayden Field | 8 min read
Influencer Marketing

10 Influencer Marketing Trends to Keep Your Eye On

The key is to success is to integrate influencers into your marketing team.
Deep Patel | 9 min read
Social Media Marketing

Eliminating the (Facebook) Status Quo: Why Marketers Need to Take Control Back From Social Networks

Putting all of your marketing eggs in the social media basket is a dangerous game.
Katherine Hays | 4 min read
Facebook Now Allows Marijuana Businesses to Appear in Searches

Facebook's zeal for banning marijuana often made it impossible to find even regulatory agencies and advocacy groups.
dispensaries.com | 3 min read
Ecommerce

5 Ways Ecommerce Brands Create Strong Communities

Consumers have their pick of online retail sites. Make yours irresistible to even the most skeptical of the bunch by forging a tight-knit community of brand supporters.
Rashan Dixon | 5 min read
Influencer Marketing

There's a Simple Process to Avoid Working With Influencers With Bot Followers

While fraud is something that certainly exists, I'd argue that advertisers are primarily to blame for creating it.
Brendan Gahan | 6 min read
Instagram Icon

This Illustrator Is Projected to Make $700,000 This Year, and She Says She Couldn't Have Done It Without Instagram

'Because of Instagram, they said yes!' Here's the story of Jamel Saliba, better known as Melsy's Illustrations to her 108,000 Instagram followers.
Hayden Field | 9 min read
Marketing Strategies

The Best Marketing Material Is Something Your Audience Would Miss If They Stopped Receiving It

How many people would reach out and wonder (or complain) if you didn't send out that next email blast?
Seth Godin | 6 min read
