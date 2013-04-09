Finance

Lending to Franchises Reaches the Highest Level Since the Recession

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Lending to Franchises Reaches the Highest Level Since the Recession
Image credit: Shutterstock
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
2 min read

Banks are coming back to the table to work with franchise businesses, but not fast enough, according to a new report released today by the Washington, D.C.-based International Franchise Association, a franchise-industry advocacy organization.

Banks are expected to make $23.9 billion available to franchise businesses in 2013, the report says, the highest level since 2009. The loans are projected to support 59,300 franchise businesses.

Of the projected capital, the report predicts that $5.6 billion in loans will come from the Small Business Administration's loan programs, which guarantee as much as 80 percent of the loan principal for a bank. Another $18.3 billion will come in the form of conventional bank loans.

Related: The 10 Fastest-Growing Industries for Small Business

Access to capital for franchise businesses impacts the overall health of the U.S. economy. According to the report, new and existing franchise units are expected to employ nearly 800,000 people and produce $106 billion in sales in 2013.

While it’s welcome news that banks plan to make more loans to franchises, current and potential franchise owners are expected to need $26.5 billion in capital this year to fund current business operations or launch new franchise units, leaving a shortfall of $2.6 billion, the report says.

If the franchise industry had access to all the capital it seeks, the report estimates another 6,400 franchise businesses would be launched and another 85,900 jobs would be created or protected from layoffs in the U.S. in 2013.

Related: Franchise Forecast Continues Strong for 2013

The report, the Small Business Lending Matrix and Analysis, was prepared for the IFA by FRANdata, a franchise-industry market research firm, using data from the SBA, other government sources and state franchise examiners.

Have you tried to get a loan to open a franchise business? If so, what was your experience? Leave a note below and let us know.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Finance

5 Things You Need to Know About Acquiring a Business

Finance

Digitization of Assets Is Altering Companies' Competitive Advantages

Finance

3 Ways Alternate Lending Is Driving the Future of Finance