Leadership

Billionaire Sara Blakely Pledges to Give Away Half of Her Fortune

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Billionaire Sara Blakely Pledges to Give Away Half of Her Fortune
Image credit: AD Co
Guest Writer
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Sara Blakely, one of the world's youngest female billionaires, has committed to donating half of her fortune to charity. The 42-year-old founder of lingerie company Spanx is the first self-made female billionaire to sign the Giving Pledge, an initiative by Warren Buffett and Bill and Melinda Gates that encourages the world's richest people to commit 50 percent of their wealth to philanthropic causes during their lifetime or after their death. Blakely was one of nine new billionaires to sign the pledge Tuesday, bringing the total to 114 commitments.

"I pledge to invest in women because I believe it offers one of the greatest returns on investment," says Blakely in a public letter posted on the Giving Pledge website. "I am committed to the belief that we would all be in a much better place if half the human race (women) were empowered to prosper, invent, be educated, start their own businesses, run for office -- essentially be given the chance to soar!"

Related: The Innovators: Spanx Founder Sara Blakely 

Blakely founded Spanx in 2000 to solve a simple problem: She wanted the body-slimming effect of a pair of control-top pantyhose but without the feet. Her clever invention quickly became a global phenomenon. Today the Spanx brand houses over 200 products sold in more than 50 countries, according to the company, and she remains the sole owner. 

"At this stage in my life, most of my time is dedicated to growing the business," Blakely says in her letter. "My hope is that my continued investment in Spanx will pay even greater dividends to help women." 

Related: Sara Blakely on Resilience 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Leadership

How to Create a Symbiotic CEO and CFO Partnership

Leadership

3 Reasons Your Remote Employees Should Be Playing Games

Leadership

The Best Ways for Your Business to Respond During Difficult Times