Google's Popular Reader App Is Dead, So Use These Alternatives Instead

Image credit: Kevin Smith/Business Insider
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

Google is going to kill off Google Reader, a web-based app that pulls in articles from news sites you subscribe to, on July 1.

The news of Google Reader's demise came out in March, and since then several companies have rushed to fill the hole that will be left. Google Reader is a very popular product, so there are plenty of people who will be looking for an alternative once it's gone for good.

There are dozens of readers out there, but let's make it simple. If you're a Google Reader user, there are only two services we recommend looking at to replace it: Digg Reader and Feedly.

Both of these services can pull in news subscriptions currently stored in your Google account just by logging in with the same credentials you use to sign into Gmail and other Google services. You can also manually subscribe to websites and get all the articles published almost immediately.

Let's break it down:

Digg

News aggregation site Digg made a lot of headlines the day after Google said it was killing its reader by promising to create one of its own. The Digg Reader launched last week on the iPhone, iPad, and Web. It has quickly become our favorite Google Reader alternative because of its clean design and mix of stories pulled in from Digg's editorial team.

Download Digg for iPhone/iPad and sign up to try the Web version.

Feedly

Feedly has been around for a long time, and it's already gained a ton of new users since Google announced it planned to kill Google Reader. At first glance, Feedly looks nearly identical to Google Reader, with a list of your news sources in a small column to the left and the stories in a bigger window on the right. It also integrates with social networks like Pinterest.

Feedly's biggest advantage over Digg is that it has both and Android and iPhone app. If you're an Android user, this is your best choice.

Download Feedly for iPhone/iPad or Android and try the Web version.

