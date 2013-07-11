Marketing

Google to Discontinue Adwords Tool for Websites

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Google to Discontinue Adwords Tool for Websites
Image credit: segment.com
Contributor
CEO, Single Grain. Founder, Growth Everywhere.
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If the closure of the popular Google Reader service has taught us anything, it's that no program is safe from the search giant's chopping block. The next one expected to make an untimely exit is the popular Google Adwords External Keyword Research Tool.

The free Adwords tool has commonly been used by webmasters to uncover such statistics as keyword search volume, estimated traffic volume and average cost per click. It has proven particularly valuable when it comes to determining which specific keywords a webmaster should target with future search engine optimization (SEO) and pay-per-click (PPC) campaigns.

Though the exact date for the shutdown hasn't been confirmed, it's expected to occur soon. Google says the Adwords tool essentially will be rolled into a new program called the Keyword Planner. In the future, webmasters hoping to access Google's keyword data bank will be required to create advertiser accounts. As of now, it doesn't appear that users will have to spend money on paid advertisements to access the Keyword Planner, though there's no way for sure to know whether Google is headed in that direction.

Related: A Look at Google's 200 Search Ranking Factors (Infographic)

The biggest difference between the new Keyword Planner and Google's former tools is its structure. While the External Keyword Research Tool contained a number of disjointed workflows, the Keyword Planner has one clear purpose: to help advertisers create new PPC ad groups and ad campaigns as quickly as possible.

To support this objective, the Keyword Planner uses an interface that allows users to start by searching for keyword ideas, uploading keywords to get estimates or multiplying keyword lists to get estimates. Regardless of the option you choose, you'll be able to brainstorm keyword ideas using a number of different methods and filter keywords according to a robust set of criteria.

Some users might be disappointed by information that seems to have gone missing from the Keyword Planner, specifically ad share statistics and local search trends. It's also unclear what the impact will be to the dozens of keyword research tools that rely on data from the External Keyword Research Tool to power their searches.

If you use the External Keyword Research Tool to drive the development of your website in any way, take the time now to familiarize yourself with the new Keyword Planner to avoid any delays when the final transition occurs.

Related: Easy Ways to Keep Visitors on Your Website Longer
 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Let us help you take the NEXT step. Whether you have one-time projects, recurring work, or part-time contractors, we can assemble the experts you need to grow your company.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Marketing

4 Questions You Should Ask Before Investing in Influencer Marketing

Marketing

Best Practices for Marketing During and After COVID-19

Marketing

Why You Must Follow These 6 Basic Marketing Rules