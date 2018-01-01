Google AdWords

Automate the Grunt Work with a Google AdWords Script
Automate the Grunt Work with a Google AdWords Script

By using an AdWords script, you can spend less time on mundane tasks like bid management and more time on strategy and your relationships with customers and clients.
Perry Marshall | 5 min read
How to Improve Your Google "Quality Score"
How to Improve Your Google "Quality Score"

Did you know the better your Google ads perform, the cheaper they get? Find out how to improve your Quality Score and lower your ad costs.
Perry Marshall | 5 min read
The 6 Best Bidding Strategies for Google Keywords
The 6 Best Bidding Strategies for Google Keywords

Find out how to start with the fundamentals of bidding by using numbers you can personally see, respond to, and adjust.
Perry Marshall | 5 min read
The Perfect Settings for a Google AdWords Campaign
The Perfect Settings for a Google AdWords Campaign

One wrong choice and your ad campaign could bite the dust. Instead, follow this expert's advice for getting your Google AdWords campaign right from the start.
Perry Marshall | 5 min read
4 Ways to Squeeze Every Last Bit of Value From Your Google AdWords Budget
4 Ways to Squeeze Every Last Bit of Value From Your Google AdWords Budget

It's easy to waste thousands on AdWords if you aren't paying attention.
James Parsons | 5 min read
4 Tips for Using Google's Keyword Matching Tool to Spend Your Ad Budget Wisely
4 Tips for Using Google's Keyword Matching Tool to Spend Your Ad Budget Wisely

Before you start burning through your Google AdWords budget, use this smart tool to help you match your keywords with real buyers.
Perry Marshall | 6 min read
3 Things You Can Do to Improve Your Ad's Clickthrough Rate and Lower Your Cost Per Click
3 Things You Can Do to Improve Your Ad's Clickthrough Rate and Lower Your Cost Per Click

If you really want to improve your Google AdWords' results, perform these three maintenance tasks and watch your CTR skyrocket.
Perry Marshall | 5 min read
Free Tools for Improving Your Website's Performance
Free Tools for Improving Your Website's Performance

Google's suite of help can move your site up in the ranks.
Jimmy Park | 5 min read
The Best SEO Conferences You Didn't Know Existed
The Best SEO Conferences You Didn't Know Existed

Exceptional events can help you develop much-needed skills to outshine the competition in today's online marketplaces.
Eric 'ERock' Christopher | 7 min read
3 Essentials for Taking Your Amazon Sales to the Next Level
3 Essentials for Taking Your Amazon Sales to the Next Level

Pricing and visibility are key to take your store's profits sky-high.
Jennifer Spencer | 5 min read

Google AdWords is a paid marketing service offered by Google that targets keywords and allows advertisers (usually businesses) to display advertising copy to web users who Google a keyword that is pre-selected by advertisers.  

 

 

