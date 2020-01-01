Brian T. Edmondson

Brian T. Edmondson

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Online Business Strategist

About Brian T. Edmondson

Brian T. Edmondson helps entrepreneurs start, build, and grow online businesses. He is the founder of Internet Income Coach, a digital marketing training and education company.

5 Business and Life Lessons on Grit and Determination I Learned from the Late, Legendary Gloria Vanderbilt

Grit and determination were the characteristics this famous socialite, author and actress offered the world.
6 min read
The Elon Musk Way of Persevering in the Face of Adversity
His successes are ballyhooed around the world but so are his spectacular failures. Neither defines him near as much as his relentless unstoppability.
5 min read
5 Ways to Turn Your Passions Into Profits Online
If you're the sort who can dismantle a toaster and put it together again, consider a future making instructional videos.
6 min read
The 5 Most Reliable Ways to Make Money Online
Today's internet offers tons of options for extra cash.
5 min read
Find Out How to Find Affordable Influencers to Rocket Your Reach and Sales
Can't afford to pay a celebrity for an endorsement? Social media has countless bargain-rate influencers better suited for your needs.
4 min read
Don't Let These 2 Myths Block Your Email Marketing Success
Your job is finding the people who want to hear from you.
4 min read
You'd Be Rich If You Could Leverage Facebook Like Bernie Sanders
He has earned seven million likes and millions of video views, all without a single kitten or puppy onscreen.
5 min read
5 Simple Upsells and Downsells That Drive Higher Profits
Offers change depending on your audience, but the money still flows.
5 min read
Dick Tracy Tech: 5 Ways to Automate Your Business
What was once sci-fi technology is available off-the-shelf to drive down costs and fatten the bottom line.
5 min read
A Quick Guide to Starting a Money-Generating Blog
Even with the rise of social media and other cutting-edge web 2.0 marketing platforms, blogging can still form the basis of a successful internet venture.
9 min read
5 Marketing Lessons Learned From Donald Trump
Whether you love Donald Trump or hate him, you can't deny he has something to teach us all about getting the customer's attention.
6 min read
Model Yourself After Prince -- Introverted, Talented, Hard-Working and Giving -- for the Best in Business and Life
One of our greatest modern artists might be gone, but he left many examples of how to conduct yourself if you want to be truly successful.
6 min read
Learn to Wean Yourself Off of Candy Crush and Facebook With These 7 Simple Productivity Hacks
It's possible that a few lucky people are born productive, but for most of us, it's a learned skill set.
7 min read