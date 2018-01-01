Mark Fidelman

Mark Fidelman

Contributor
Marketer
Mark Fidelman is a globally recognized marketing leader with a focus on influencer marketing and mixed reality. He’s interviewed thousands of Global 3000 CXOs and speaks and writes regularly about how they are impacting today’s business. Follow Fidelman on twitter at @markfidelman.

More From Mark Fidelman

How This Entrepreneur Secured a Global Deal with Microsoft
Business Partnership

How This Entrepreneur Secured a Global Deal with Microsoft

What used to take a team of people can now be done by one individual.
4 min read
One of Facebook's First Employees Explains Why Email Marketing Is Better Than Social Media Marketing
Email Marketing

One of Facebook's First Employees Explains Why Email Marketing Is Better Than Social Media Marketing

How you can take advantage when everyone else is focused on social.
2 min read
Want to Make a Podcast? Here Are Some Basics You Need to Know.
Podcasts

Want to Make a Podcast? Here Are Some Basics You Need to Know.

Learn what you should be focused on when starting your own podcast.
2 min read
An Insider's Guide to LinkedIn Marketing
Linkedin

An Insider's Guide to LinkedIn Marketing

How to engage with every new connection.
2 min read
Traditional Sales vs. Social Sales: How to Keep Your Strategy Fresh
Ready for Anything

Traditional Sales vs. Social Sales: How to Keep Your Strategy Fresh

Phone calls and handshake deals still work, but there are other tools you can use now, too.
2 min read
How Does a New Tech Product Get to Market?
Technology

How Does a New Tech Product Get to Market?

Take a look at the research, strategy and work behind releasing a new tech solution.
1 min read
Here's How to Crush It With YouTube Influencers
Influencer Marketing

Here's How to Crush It With YouTube Influencers

The best alternative to Facebook and Google ads are collaborations with YouTube influencers.
3 min read
These Are the Top Mixed Reality Companies in the World Today
Virtual Reality

These Are the Top Mixed Reality Companies in the World Today

There are hundreds of companies in the mix. We highlight the best.
8 min read
10 Overrated Marketing Trends
Marketing

10 Overrated Marketing Trends

Make sure you always know the reasons and numbers behind your marketing plan.
1 min read
The Top 10 Highest Paid YouTubers
Entrepreneur Network

The Top 10 Highest Paid YouTubers

PewDiePie takes first place at $15 million a year.
2 min read
8 Steps to Get Your Product Successfully Reviewed by an Influencer
Entrepreneur Network

8 Steps to Get Your Product Successfully Reviewed by an Influencer

From finding the right person to giving appropriate guidelines, here are the steps needed to create a successful campaign.
2 min read
Tony Robbins's Social Media Director Shares His Marketing Tips
Entrepreneur Network

Tony Robbins's Social Media Director Shares His Marketing Tips

This social media guru answers your burning marketing questions.
2 min read
5 Social Hacks That Can Boost Sales
Ready for Anything

5 Social Hacks That Can Boost Sales

Learn how you can use Twitter, LinkedIn and other channels to engage potential customers.
2 min read
5 Psychological Hacks to Get Your Marketing Budget Approved
Entrepreneur Network

5 Psychological Hacks to Get Your Marketing Budget Approved

Try out these simple tricks to boost the chances of a budget approval.
2 min read
6 Steps to Creating a Branded YouTube Channel
Branding

6 Steps to Creating a Branded YouTube Channel

Learn how you can launch a YouTube channel for your business -- even if you aren't a video expert.
2 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.