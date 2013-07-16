Technology

Commitment Phobe? Wireless Carriers Let Customers Upgrade Mobile Devices After One Year

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
2 min read

Commitment phobes, rejoice! Gadget geeks, you might like this, too.

Telecom giants are moving to allow customers to upgrade their tablet or smartphone after a year. AT&T today announced a program called AT&T Next, which cuts the typical two-year contract in half. It follows on the heels of a similar announcement from T-Mobile last week.

Related: The Entrepreneur Who Will Change Your Mobile Phone Bill

Starting July 26, AT&T customers will be able to get a new mobile device without having to pay a down payment, activation fee, upgrade fee or financing fee. Instead, AT&T Next customers will pay monthly installment fees, ranging from $15 to $50, depending on the device. If, at the end of the 12 months, a customer wants to try a new phone or tablet, they can upgrade without the typical costs. If a customer chooses to continue with the same device, they can pay an additional eight monthly installments.

"It's an incredible value for customers who want the latest and greatest every year," says Ralph de la Vega in a statement, president and chief executive officer of AT&T Mobility, a division of AT&T.

Related: The Revolution Will Be Texted

The move is an effort to get customers, beyond gadget geeks and technophiles, to upgrade their smartphone or tablet device more frequently. Bellevue, Wash.-based telecom giant T-Mobile has launched a program called JUMP!, which allows customers to upgrade their smartphones up to two times a year after they have been in the program for six months.

"At some point, big wireless companies made a decision for you that you should have to wait two years to get a new phone for a fair price," said John Legere, moved attribution up president and CEO of T-Mobile U.S., in a statement. "That's 730 days of waiting. 730 days of watching new phones come out that you can't have, or having to live with a cracked screen or an outdated camera. We say two years is just too long to wait."

Customers pay $10 a month per phone to participate in T-Mobile's JUMP! program, plus taxes and fees. That fee protects broken, damaged, lost or stolen phones, and costs depend on the smartphone or tablet selected.  

Related: Apple to Investigate Alleged Death by iPhone

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Technology

45 Ways to Master Slack While You're Working From Home

Technology

Zoom's Security Pile-on Caused a Lawsuit - Are Microsoft, Cisco and Others Next?

Technology

These 5G Laptops Will Change the Way You Work