If Twitter Goes Public, Would You Invest?
The question of Twitter going public now seems like less of an "if" than a "when."
A reporter for USA Today discovered a job listing posted by Twitter for a financial reporting manager. The job post lists responsibilities as "preparation of monthly reporting materials, quarterly/annual financial statements and Form S-1 when we are ready to go public." This comes on the heels of a recent report that the company is expected by many to file an S-1 form to go public by the end of the year and debut in early 2014.
Assuming that an IPO isn't far off, we put the question to you: Would you invest in the social-media powerhouse? How much? Take our poll, and share your thoughts in the comments section below.