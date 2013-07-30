If Twitter Goes Public, Would You Invest?

July 30, 2013 1 min read

The question of Twitter going public now seems like less of an "if" than a "when."

A reporter for USA Today discovered a job listing posted by Twitter for a financial reporting manager. The job post lists responsibilities as "preparation of monthly reporting materials, quarterly/annual financial statements and Form S-1 when we are ready to go public." This comes on the heels of a recent report that the company is expected by many to file an S-1 form to go public by the end of the year and debut in early 2014.

